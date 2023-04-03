Best Juicer 2023: Our four favourite juicers right now

As convenient as supermarket juice is, it just can’t compare to something fresh, straight out of the best juicer. Not only does fresh juice taste better, it gives you complete control over what you want to drink. Whether you want a simple but refreshing orange juice, a mix of different fruits, or you want to make something healthier, adding in fresh leaves, we’ve got the model that can help.

We have reviewed juicers big and small to create a comprehensive list of the best juicers currently available on the market. Of the many we’ve tested, we recommend four to suit a range of budgets and requirements.

If you’re looking to add more than a blender to your set of kitchen appliances then you can also check out our round-ups for the best air fryers and best kettles.

How we pick the best juicers

There are two important aspects to a juicer: the quality of the juice, and the ease of use. We test for both. Starting with juice quality, we make a range of different drinks from plain, single-fruit juice using a variety of fruit from the hard (apples) to the soft (grapes). We examine how much juice is produced and then rate each juicer for the quality of the drink.

Turning to more complicated recipes, we use a range of fruit and vegetables including carrots, celery and leaves to see how well each juicer can cope with more complicated drinks. For those juicers that support it, we also use frozen fruit to see how good they are at producing sorbet.

Ease of use is exceptionally important, so we test each juicer thoroughly. We look at how fruit has to be put into the machine, with the less cutting the better. We look at how well each machine gets rid of left-over pulp, and look at how easy each juicer is to clean at the end of the process.

Best juicers at a glance

Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK Best overall Trusted Score Pros Easy to feed

Great features

Dishwasher safe Cons Bulky

You have to cut the fruit into fairly small chunks The competition for our top spot has been tough, but after much consideration it’s the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK that stands tall as the absolute top pick that you can buy right now. Ninja already has a name for itself in the world of air fryers and blenders, and it brings those same kitchenware expertise to the JC100UK. For starters, the juicer comes with three distinct filters designed to break down different types of fruit and vegetables as efficiently as possible. We tried a solid variety of produce with the JC100UK and found that it was more than up to the task, pumping out delicious tasting pineapple juice and apple juice with ease. The juicing process is also relatively quiet out of this machine, so if you live in a flat then you won’t have to worry about inciting the wrath of nearby neighbours. It’s only when using softer fruits (like certain strawberries) that the JC100UK can get a bit tripped up in extracting the juice from the pulp, but so long as you feed it firm and fresh produce then this shouldn’t be an issue. To sweeten the deal even further however, it’s worth noting that the JC100UK is one of the cheapest slow juicers on the market, a feature that tends to fetch a premium price given that it extracts more juice than other processes. Simply put, if you want a reliable juicer that offers up plenty of features without massive price tag to contend with, then the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK is your best bet. Reviewer: David Ludlow

Full review: Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK

Sage 3X Bluicer Pro Combi Blender and Juicer Best all-in-one Trusted Score Pros Five Programmes

Minimal juicing prep

Easy to clean Cons Requires some storage

Investment buy

No recipe book When you only have a small amount of kitchen space to work with, deciding which appliances to buy can often depend on the amount of features offered to maximise the usability of each device. In the realm of juicers, the Sage 3X Bluicer Pro Combi Blender and Juicer can not only pump out refreshing juice drinks in good time, but it can also operate as a proficient blender when you need it to. Usually when you have an all-in-one device there’s one facet that tends to get left behind in favour of other features but, rather incredibly, this isn’t the case here. This means that the Bluicer is just as capable at putting out an energising smoothie as it is with extracting juice from even the toughest of produce. With that said, the pouring mechanism of the Bluicer does leave something to be desired and it definitely takes some getting used to, which inevitably means that you’ll encounter a few spills here and there as you get a hand for it. Still, for the amount of power that the Bluicer offers up, it’s an easy one to recommend to students or people who have a small kitchen, as it gives you the functionality of two great devices in one simple to use form factor. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Full review: Sage 3X Bluicer Pro Combi Blender and Juicer

Omega MMV702 Mega Mouth Juicer Best premium juicer Trusted Score Pros Efficient juicing

Can process whole apples

Makes sorbet from frozen fruit and smoothies Cons Pricey

Not dishwasher-safe

No dedicated storage You may be put off by its high price, but if you can afford it then the Omega MMV702 Mega Mouth is the ultimate juicer. The Mega Mouth is the most efficient masticating machine we’ve ever tested and manages to squeeze every precious drop of liquid out of whatever you put through it. It’s wonderfully easy to use, and will happily accept whole apples in its wide feed chute and berries and nuts in its hopper. The inclusion of two extra screens means it can use one to turn frozen fruit into sorbet, and the other for nutritious smoothies – which makes it an excellent choice for everyone from health fanatics to sweet-toothed dessert fans. Make no mistake, this juicer is a great investment that will quickly become a staple for healthy mocktails, sorbets, smoothies and gelato for years to come. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Full review: Omega MMV702 Mega Mouth Juicer

Novis Vita Juicer Best compact juicer Trusted Score Pros High juice yield

Makes pureés and pressed citrus juice

Dishwasher-safe parts Cons Heavy

Multiple parts

No jugs for storing juice You only have to glance at the Novis Vita Juicer’s price to realise that this machine is out to make some serious juice. Forget the occasional morning OJ – you’re looking at a juicing, blending, pureé-ing, citrus-pressing beast that can handle anything from soft fruits to hard veg. If you’re up for the ride, this powerful juicer is worth every penny. Using self-regulating speed (up to 2000rpm) and a combination of a citrus press and a centrifuge, the Novis Vita can produce juice with 20% more nutrients than conventional juicers. It yields maximum juice with minimal waste, offering the flexibility to try different pulp levels for all kinds of experimental blends. It isn’t the smallest or most discreet juicer, but it has special feet to absorb loud vibrations, and most of the plastic attachments and blades fit snugly inside when it’s assembled to save space. Available in eight colours, this isn’t a machine that’s been made to hang out in a cupboard. Reviewer: Rachel Ogden

Full review: Novis Vita Juicer

Best juicer buying guide

Best juicer – Which type of juicer is best?

As you browse the roundup, you’ll notice that some machines are described as ‘centrifugal’ or ‘fast’ juicers, and others ‘slow’ or ‘masticating’ juicers. This refers to the method juicers use to extract the pulp from fruit and vegetables. Centrifugal juicers use fast-spinning metal blades, while slow juicers squeeze the fruit at a much slower speed.

There are pros and cons to both methods. Some people worry about the metal blades in centrifugal juicers producing heat, which might destroy some of the enzymes in fruit and veg as it’s juiced. There’s no concrete evidence to confirm this, though, and they do get the job done quickly and thoroughly.

Slow juicing is more gentle and is designed to retain as many of the nutrients as possible. The obvious downside is the speed – although, in reality, you’re losing mere seconds. When comparing slow juicers and fast juicers, we recommend keeping an open mind and instead consider how each individual juicer performs.

Best juicer – Do I need frozen fruit support?

Being able to cope with frozen fruit can turn a juicer into a kind of sorbet maker, giving you some delicious desserts options. It can be a neat option to have, but the quality dramatically differs between machines. We recommend focusing on the quality of fresh juicing, and look at frozen fruit support as a bonus.

Best juicer – What cleaning options should I look for?

Juicers are messy, so the easier they are to clean, the better. For the most convenience, look for a model where the majority of parts are dishwasher-safe. Some models feature only a few dishwasher-safe parts, leaving you to clean everything else up by hand.