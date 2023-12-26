Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700 Review

Incredible speeds from this Wi-FI 7 router.

By David Ludlow December 26th 2023 9:30am
Tall and thin, this router is a departure from Netgear's previous models.
There's a good range of Ethernet ports at hte back.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Demonstrating what Wi-Fi 7 is truly capable of, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 delivered the fastest throughput speeds that we have ever seen. It’s good at medium range, too, making this router ideal for smaller homes that want the best speeds. Its high price and the limited number of Wi-Fi 7 devices mean that this is more suitable for early adopters.

Pros

  • Exceptionally fast
  • Useful app and services
  • Good range of ports

Cons

  • Expensive

Key Features

  • Wi-Fi 7Offers throughputs on a single channel of up to 11.5Gbit/s.
  • Ethernet portsFor home networking there are four Gigabit and one 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and there’s a 10 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port.

Introduction

Wi-Fi 7 is a giant leap forward in terms of performance, able to utilise multiple bands at once to deliver speeds that a year ago you’d have thought were impossible.

Netgear has got its first Wi-Fi 7 router, the tower-like Netgear Nighthawk RS700. I’ve spent a few weeks testing this new router, so here are my thoughts.

Design and features

  • Tall design
  • 10 Gigabit Ethernet
  • Useful app

For smaller homes that don’t need to have a mesh system, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 offers next-gen speeds today in a cheaper package. Well, I say cheaper, at £799.99/$699.99, this router is anything but cheap. However, it’s a lot cheaper than the £1149/$1699.99 that you’d pay for two Eero Max 7 satellites.

Externally, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 is different to Netgear’s more recent routers, with the antennas kept on the inside of the tall, funky looking black tower.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700 top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Spin this around, and there’s the collection of Ethernet ports. There’s a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port for WAN connections, so you can use the fastest internet connections available in the UK today and have the capacity to take faster internet connections in the future.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700 ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are then four Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back for standard devices, and an additional 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, which can be for one fast device or to hook into a 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch if you want to run a very fast wired network.

As with other Nighthawk devices, configuration of the router is best through the Nighthawk app. Functionally, it’s very similar to the Orbi app for Netgear’s mesh systems. The app will automatically detect the router and take you through configuring your internet connection and setting up a secure Wi-Fi network.

At its most basic, the app lets you know which devices are connected to the router and gives you remote control, so you can do things like reboot the router when you’re away from home.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700 app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Parental Controls lets you create profiles for each member of your home and assign their devices to them. This gives a quick way of pausing an internet connection. Upgrade to the Premium version of the product (£6.99 a month or £49.99 a year), and you get internet filtering and scheduling, plus access to the My Time app, which provides screen time control on mobile devices, even if they switch to use a mobile connection.

Netgear Armor is the security suite that monitors your network, blocking threats in real time. With a subscription (£84.99), you can install the Bitdefender Security software on your computers and mobile devices, giving protection outside of the network.

Depending on what you have in place, it’s nice to be able to layer on more advanced security and parental controls. Neither service is required, and the router will function normally without these services.

Switch to the web interface, and there’s even more control, including the option to set the channels used for the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz networks. As this is a Wi-Fi 7 device, all three channels share the same network name, with the router automatically controlling how connecting devices work. For older devices, that means pushing them onto the best channel for their capabilities; for Wi-Fi 7 devices, it means allowing them to use multiple networks at the same time through Multi-Link Operation (MLO).

It’s a system that works reliably. With Wi-Fi 6E routers, I often had trouble getting my PC to connect to the 6GHz band. With the Netgear Nighthawk RS700, my PC always defaulted to this connection, giving it the fastest connection speed possible.

Performance

  • Huge throughputs
  • Good at medium range
  • Speeds drop off at long range

So far, so normal, but what you’re probably most interested in is how fast this router is. The main specs are impressive: 4×4 2.4GHz (1.4Gbit/s), 4×4 5GHz (5.8Gbit/s thanks to 160MHz channels) and 4×4 6GHz (11.5Gbit/s thanks to 320MHz channels). That’s quite the powerhouse, and a way ahead of the Eero system. Overall, with 12 streams available, this single router can support a lot of devices at once.

Throughput is quite incredible when testing with a Wi-Fi 7 device using Open SpeedTest. At close range, I managed average throughputs of 2328.10Mbit/s, which is by far the fastest speeds I’ve ever seen from a Wi-Fi device, and faster than Gigabit Ethernet.

Moving to the first floor of my house, speeds remained high at 1999.33Mbit/s, which is faster than the Eero Max 7 achieved.

On the second floor, speeds were still impressive at 815.7Mbit/s, although this speed was a little below that of the Eero Max 7. At range, a mesh system truly shows its benefits and, for wider coverage, it’s worth getting a system like that rather than a single router.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700 performance graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want incredible speeds

If you’ve got Wi-Fi 7 devices already (or are about to get some), then this router offers exceptional throughput speeds.

Buy Now

You want something cheaper

Anyway you cut it, this router is expensive, and you can get good speeds and reliable coverage with a cheaper Wi-Fi 6 router.

Final Thoughts

If you have a smaller property, such as a flat, and want incredible throughput speeds for the latest devices, and a future-proofed router, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 is incredibly fast.

It is also very expensive, so those who want good speeds without the high price will find that a Wi-Fi 6 router from our list of the best routers will work.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every wireless router we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main wireless router for the review period

We throughput test all wireless devices using the same equipment in the same locations so that we have accurate comparisons

You might like…

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review

Matt Poskitt 19 hours ago
Canon MAXIFY GX2050 Review

Canon MAXIFY GX2050 Review

Simon Handby 24 hours ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Review

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Canon PIXMA TS8750 Review

Canon PIXMA TS8750 Review

Simon Handby 4 days ago
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Review

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Review

Zak Storey 5 days ago
Corsair K70 Core Review

Corsair K70 Core Review

Josh Brown 5 days ago

FAQs

Does the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 have subscription services?

Yes, it has optional subscriptions for parental controls and security.

Is the Netgear Nighthawk RS700 compatible with older devices?

Yes, you’ll see the best speeds using Wi-Fi 7 devices, but Wi-Fi 6 and older devices can still connect to the router.

Trusted Reviews test data

5GHz (close)
5GHz (first floor)
5GHz (second floor)
Netgear Nighthawk RS700
2328.10 Mbps
1999.33 Mbps
815.70 Mbps

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Ports
Wi-Fi Standard
Netgear Nighthawk RS700
£799.99
Netgear
1.653 KG
2023
15/12/2023
Netgear Nighthawk RS700
LAN: 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 10 Gigabit Ethernet, WAN: 1x 10 Gigabit Ethernet
Wi-Fi 7: 4×4 2.4GHz (1.4Gbit/s), 4×4 5GHz (5.8Gbit/s) and 4×4 6GHz (11.5Gbit/s)
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words