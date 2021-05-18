Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Review

Verdict tr_

Logitech has delivered an incredibly precise gaming mouse with an absurd 63g footprint, making it one of the best choices for serious competitive gamers looking to cut the cord and upgrade. With a handy software suite and a terrific PTFE glide, even with that price tag, the G Pro X Superlight is providing serious bang for your buck.

Pros Ridiculously light with a super-smooth PTFE glide

Sophisticated and comfortable design

Superb 25K sensor delivers incredible precision Cons It’s pricey, but you get what you pay for

The charging solution could be more intuitive

Availability UK RRP: £129.99

USA RRP: $149.99

Europe RRP: €149

Canada RRP: CA$

Australia RRP: AU$

Key Features Lightweight design: Weighing just 63g, this is a great gaming mouse for eSports

Ridiculously speedy performance: With a 25,600 DPI, this is a blazing-fast gaming mouse

Introduction

A wireless mouse used to be a hard sell for competitive players, but now they’re all the rage, and Logitech leads the charge with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless mouse.

This dainty peripheral is built with eSports athletes and ambitious players in mind. The Superlight’s ultra-lightweight design allows users to skate across their mousepads with barely any resistance to secure headshots and win games.

There’s no doubt that is one of the best gaming mouse options in terms of performance, but that competitive edge comes with a competitive price tag, so you need to ensure you’ll make the most of it if you want to add this precise pointer to your setup.

Price and availability

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is available to buy right now, although Logitech has warned that “unprecedented demand” has led to unforeseen stock issues, so it may be difficult to get your hands on a unit.

The mouse is priced at £129.99/€149/$149.99, making it more expensive than other eSports-grade gaming mice such as the Razer Viper 8K.

Design

Basic design with no RGB lighting

Remarkably light 63g, making it ideal for eSports

PTFE aperture door allows for smooth gliding

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a sophisticated mouse that offers peak performance in a minimalist package. There’s no fancy RGB or absurd franken-buttons to tinker with – it gives you exactly what you need.

Two responsive side buttons allow players to map extra inputs, but it’s clear the focus here is on aim, which is the reason anything that could be deemed unnecessary has been stripped out, including an onboard DPI button. The result of this design-by-subtraction process is a mouse that looks sharp on your desk with its smooth sheen and small footprint.

It would be fair to call it light as a feather at just 63g, but the best part about this is that you’re not sacrificing much when it comes to comfort. The long, slightly concave silhouette gives your thumb an excellent anchor on the mouse as your palm is comforted and kept in place on top.

My only nitpick is that the smooth texture of the mouse makes it tricky to grip while making super-fast movements. However, Logitech does include some mouse grip stickers in the box to address this issue directly.

Speaking of grip, I’m a fingertip grip player, and the Superlight fit me like a glove right out of the box, with the PTFE feet letting me cover lanes and scout and pop enemies with ease. I even swapped in the PTFE aperture door on the bottom of the mouse for extra gliding potential – the frictionless feel of this mouse made one hell of a first impression.

Mouse clicks provide good feedback, but they aren’t loud and distracting, and the Superlight’s scroll wheel is solid but unremarkable. You can certainly feel the spokes as you zip through option menu dropdowns or articles in your browser of choice, which is the important part. The 70-hour battery life is another big selling point of the Superlight, letting you play for several days before requiring a charge.

With regards to the charging solution, it makes sense, but it’s pretty cumbersome. You attach a micro-USB cable bracket to the front of the Superlight and then pull it out once you’re done. You can remove this process entirely with one of Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging mousepads, but they’re expensive at £109.99/€135/$119.99. It just feels like there should be a more intuitive option here.

Performance

A high 25,600 DPI allows you to hike up the sensitivity

Lightspeed 2.4 GHz offers a reliable wireless connection

Lack of Bluetooth for dual wireless connectivity

The G Pro X Superlight exceeded my expectations when playing games. It’s the lightest mouse I’ve ever used, and you can feel the benefits of this immediately. Click latency is impressively low, and the PTFE feet make it rapid on a mouse pad, perfect for adapting to high-intensity headshot-necessary situations in games such as Valorant and Overwatch.

I also noticed an accuracy increase in my beloved Left 4 Dead 2 as I tackled multiple pouncing Special Infected, saving my team during our favourite Versus campaigns. And even in more casual games such as Subnautica: Below Zero, I appreciated the accuracy while building bases and looting resources.

With regards to connectivity, I didn’t experience any dropouts, hitching or interruptions while using the Superlight, which tells me that Logitech’s dongle and Lightspeed 2.4 GHz wireless technology is up to scratch with the rest of the package.

There’s a noticeable lack of Bluetooth support here, which means you don’t get dual wireless options like with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro. However, Bluetooth is only really useful for saving on battery life and swapping between devices effortlessly, as it isn’t as speedy as Lightspeed.

Elsewhere, the DPI on the Superlight ranges from 100 to 25,600 thanks to the Hero 25K sensor, so you’re covered regardless of how sensitive you like you mouse to be. And even with high sensitivity, you can still maintain plenty of precision in combat, thanks to the Superlight’s comfortable contours.

That precision can be handy for productivity and creative suite tasks, too – but if you primarily work with Adobe apps, you’re probably better served by something from Logitech’s MX Master series.

Software and lighting

G Hub lets you alter the DPI and tweak inputs

No RGB lighting to customise

You don’t need to engage with the software to enjoy the Superlight, since it’s plug-and-play from the jump. However, the Logitech G Hub lets you customise your DPI, change input bindings, and create profiles to switch between via onboard memory should you need to.

The desktop suite is mostly optional but very functional, and nice to look at, too – I mainly used it to check the specific battery percentage of the Superlight throughout the testing period.

Lighting is non-existent on this mouse beyond a power LED at the centre of the device that indicates when the unit needs charging. I don’t miss the zany RGB seen on other mice here – especially when the Superlight looks so slick with just the ‘G’ motif on the back of the palm rest.

Serious players of competitive FPS and MOBA titles should definitely consider purchasing the Logitech G Pro X Superlight if they want to be at the top of their game. The design isn’t much to look at, but performance makes up for it in droves – and that’s what matters when you’re peeking corners and clutching for your team with rapid precision.

Should you buy it? You want a top-notch gaming mouse for eSports

With its absurdly lightweight build, comfortable contours and blazing-fast DPI, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is ideal for competitive gaming.

You want to save money by switching to a wired mouse

If the price tag is putting you off then you may want to consider picking up a precise wired gaming mouse such as the Razer Viper 8K, which is a little heavier at 71g but retails at £79.99.

FAQs Is it compatible with the wireless charging mouse pad? Yes, this mouse supports wireless charging with Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging mousepads. How long does the battery last on average? Logitech says the mouse has a 70-hour battery, which should enable you to play for several days before it runs out of juice.

