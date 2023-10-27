Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HP Pavilion AIO 32 Review

An all-in-one Windows PC to rival the iMac

By Ryan Jones October 27th 2023 9:45am
HP Pavilion AIO 32
HP Pavilion AIO 32
HP Pavilion AIO 32
HP Pavilion AIO 32
HP Pavilion AIO 32
HP Pavilion AIO 32
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 is an excellent all-in-one Windows PC, with a performance that outguns the iMac and a 4K display with stunning picture quality. The accessories could be better and adjustability options improved, but this is otherwise a near-faultless desktop PC for remote working and entertainment.

Pros

  • Fast productivity performance
  • Bright 4K display
  • Spacious 1TB storage
  • Stand has built-in wireless charger

Cons

  • Poor adjustability options
  • Subpar bundled accessories

Key Features

  • All-in-one design:PC and display fused together into single design, making it very easy to set up.
  • Intel i7 processor:Plenty of performance power for productivity work, as well as entry-level content creation.
  • 32-inch 4K display:Larger screen than the base iMac, and a pixel-packed display for detailed images and video.

Introduction

Most people can’t be bothered setting up their own desktop PC setup and for good reason, as it’s not easy finding the right PC, monitor and speaker setup on a budget.

This is why the all-in-one PCs are such a tempting purchase, with all the essentials bundled into one package. The HP Pavilion AIO 32 (32-B1001NA) is one of the best Windows-powered examples I’ve encountered so far. 

The all-in-one HP here comes with a 4K screen, Intel i7 performance, discrete Nvidia GPU, 1TB of storage and even a pop-up webcam. Priced the same as Apple’s entry-level iMac, this is outstanding value. 

I’ve spent numerous weeks with the HP Pavilion AIO 32 to determine whether that impressive spec sheet lives up to the hype. Here are my thoughts. 

Design

  • Great port selection
  • Qi wireless charging via stand
  • Poor adjustability options

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 is one of the stylish all-in-one PCs I’ve seen outside the iMac. It lacks the vibrant colours of Apple’s PC range – which is a great shame – but it makes up for that in other areas. 

It has a near edge-to-edge 32-inch screen, with a wafer-thin black bezel framing the panel. HP claims the PC has an impressive 99% screen-to-body ratio, ignoring the fuzzy speaker at its chin.

HP Pavilion AIO 32 on desk with keyboard and mouse
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The fabric-coated speaker adds charm and personality to the setup, and feels great to run your fingers across. A Bang & Olufsen tag on the bottom-right side emphasises the pedigree of the speakers, while also adding to the presentation. 

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 doesn’t look quite as classy on the rear with plastic cladding that slightly cheapens the design. I personally didn’t care too much since the rear will most likely be facing a wall, and the sparkling black finish still ensures it’s easy on the eye. A massive HP logo adorns the back too, just in case you forgot the manufacturer’s identity. 

Rear of HP Pavilion AIO 32
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s an impressive collection of ports on the back too, with 3x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3x HDMI and 1x Ethernet connections, as well as a 3-in-1 memory card reader.

I’d like to see a couple more USB-C added, but this is still a superb array compared to the competition. For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are also included. 

Ports on HP Pavilion AIO 32
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the back, you’ll also find a joystick that can help you quickly adjust screen settings such as brightness, contrast, source and more. You’ll also find a big power button, which is out of the way of everything else so you don’t accidentally press it when blindly groping for ports. 

HP has smartly added an extra USB-A port on the left-hand side of the stand’s base, as well as a headphone jack. These are both far easier to reach than the rear-facing connections.

HP Pavilion AIO 32 stand

The stand’s base can also be used as a Qi wireless charger which I found to be incredibly useful. It only has a 15W charging rate, but it managed to replenish 10% of my Google Pixel 6 phone within 15 minutes which is a decent result.  

Qi Wireless charging stand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A sturdy metal stand props up the screen, and allows for tilting (-5° forward to 20° back), but no pivoting. There’s sadly no height adjustment here either, so this desktop PC does not rate highly for adjustability. 

A pop-up webcam is integrated into the design, and can easily be pushed inside the PC to ensure privacy. It has a 5MP sensor that’s capable of bright and punchy video capture, albeit a little pixelated so don’t expect crystal-clear imagery. 

Left ImageRight Image

In terms of sustainability, the HP Pavilion AIO 32 is both Energy Star certified and EPEAT Gold registered, which is great to see. I do feel there’s an excess of plastic and polystyrene used in the packaging though, although this is sadly the norm for all-in-one PCs to prevent damage in transit. 

Display and Sound

  • 4K screen resolution
  • Bright and accurate colours
  • Excellent integrated speakers

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 packs a 32-inch screen, which means it’s even larger than that of the iMac. The HP strikes a 4K resolution too, ensuring it offers detailed images and videos where supported. The refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, but that’s no surprise given this PC is not geared towards gaming.

I’ve enjoyed watching Netflix and YouTube on the monitor, with a colourful and vivid presentation. Spider-Man’s bright red suit looks great when watching No Way Home. Detail isn’t quite as abundant for darker scenes, such as the scene of Infinity War where Loki hands over the Tesseract to Thanos. It doesn’t look bad by any means, but you’ll notice a big improvement compared to an OLED display. 

I backed up my real-world impressions with benchmark data, using a colorimeter to determine results for brightness, contrast and colour coverage. I recorded a peak brightness of 442 nits, which is excellent for a desktop monitor and not too far behind the iMac. 

The display is let down slightly by the black level, with a result of 0.32 nits showing that it struggles to produce true blacks, with dark scenes lacking detail and appearing a little greyish. Again, this is by no means a bad result, but just nowhere near the level of an OLED. 

Colour coverage is excellent, coming in at 100% for sRGB, 89% for Adobe RGB and 97% for DCI-P3. A Delta E result of 1.33 reinforces the idea that this is a great monitor for colour accuracy, and so is even worthwhile for professional creators if you don’t need a high-end graphics performance. 

Speakers on HP Pavilion AIO 32
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m usually very sceptical when I see a Bang & Olufsen tag on a product, as it’s not always indicative of quality when it comes to PC speakers. My worries were ill-founded this time though, as the HP Pavilion AIO 32 sounds fantastic. 

It flaunts six speakers, made up of 2 tweets, 2 mid range and 2 woofers, ensuring a reasonably balanced performance no matter which track you play. Bass is pretty thin, but that’s to be expected. I enjoyed listening to Spotify playlists on this PC, and there’s plenty of volume – so much so that I rarely dared to pass the 20 mark. Most people won’t need to bother setting up an external sound system here. 

Performance

  • Even faster than M1-powered iMac
  • Capable of entry-level content creation
  • 1TB of storage included

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 provides a strong performance, powered by the Intel Core i7-13700T processor. There’s no option to upgrade (or downgrade) the chip, although RAM can be upgraded from 16GB to 32GB at an extra cost. 

That i7 chip is supremely fast for productivity and capable of entry-level content creation. It offers more processing power than the M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air and isn’t too far away from the M2 Pro Mac Mini. You probably won’t find a laptop with more power without spending more.

Remarkably, HP has managed to fit in a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip, which can be upgraded to an Nvidia RTX 3050 at checkout. That’s not enough power for the latest AAA games, but the likes of Fortnite, Minecraft and The Sims should all be manageable. Casual creation such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro is also fair game, as long as you don’t expect a Mac Studio or MacBook Pro performance. 

HP has been extremely generous with the storage space, fitting in a whopping 1TB, even for the cheapest base model. At the same starting price, Apple limits you to just 256GB, a quarter of the HP’s capacity. 

The speed of the SSD is mediocre with a read speed of 3384 MB/s and write speed of 2737 MB/s. That means similar-priced laptops may boot up quicker and see faster installation times, but I really don’t think that will be an issue for most. 

Software

  • Lots of HP bloatware
  • A few free trials available

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 runs on Windows 11, and so uses the same operating system as the vast majority of modern laptops outside of Apple’s ecosystem. 

HP has pre-installed a lot of bloatware, which I don’t think improves the desktop experience. HP Smart is only useful if you own an HP printer, HP Command Center is extremely limited, and MyHP consists of settings tweaking that you can easily do via Windows instead. 

HP software on HP Pavilion AIO 32
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are a lot of software pre-installed that offer timed trials for paid-for services, including McAfee LiveSafe, ExpressVPN, LastPass Premium and Microsoft 365. These feel like annoying cash grabs, but may still prove useful to some users. 

The quantity of bloatware is a little annoying here, but since you get a whopping 1TB of storage, it shouldn’t really prove problematic even if you’re too lazy to delete them. 

Accessories 

  • Includes keyboard, mouse and remote
  • All require AAA batteries

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 comes bundled with three accessories: a wireless keyboard, mouse and remote. It’s nice that you don’t have to purchase separate accessories to get the PC up and running, but they’re all lacking in quality. 

HP Pavilion AIO 32 keyboard
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Onto the keyboard first, and it’s made of a cheap-feeling plastic and has shallow key travel for an uncomfortable typing experience. It has a few helpful key shortcuts, including one for pasting whatever’s stored on your clipboard, although I’m sure most people will just use a mouse for this function.

The keyboard uses Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, and relies on 2x AAA batteries for power. This means you can’t recharge it via a cable. I’d personally want to upgrade to a better keyboard (check out our Best Keyboard guide) as soon as possible, but it does the job. 

HP Pavilion AIO 32 mouse
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The mouse offers similar quality, with a plastic design and removable case so you can pop in the 2x AAA batteries when required. It was responsive enough for a faultless productivity performance, although I’ve reviewed plenty of more comfortable mice.  

HP Pavilion AIO 32 remote

And then there’s the remote control which is a strange little thing. It has a slender stick form, like a Nintendo Wii remote that’s undergone a strict diet. It has limited buttons including a volume switcher and shortcuts for Windows and HDMI sources. I’m personally not convinced the remote is required since the same controls are available via the PC’s OSD. It also needs a AAA battery for power. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a Windows all-in-one PC

This is the best Windows all-in-one PC I’ve reviewed yet, and arguably even outclasses the iMac (2022) since it has a larger screen, more storage and a faster performance. 

Buy Now

You want high-end graphics

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 is best thought of as a productivity machine, lacking the graphics prowess to challenge the Mac Studio and co. Nevertheless, the entry-level graphics performance here is still decent enough for basic content creation. 

Final Thoughts

Need a Windows all-in-one PC for day-to-day workloads? The HP Pavilion AIO 32 is the best option we’ve reviewed at Trusted Reviews yet. It’s flaunting a lovely 4K screen, a more powerful performance than the iMac 2021 and has a wireless charger in the base for ultimate convenience. 

I do have a few minor issues with the HP desktop. The bundled accessories are subpar and require batteries, and it’s a shame that there’s few adjustability options available. And due to the lack of high-end graphics power, those who want to edit 4K videos and the like should look towards the Mac Studio instead.

Otherwise, the HP Pavilion AIO 32 is an excellent all-in-on PC for both productivity work and entertainment. If you want an iMac alternative, this is your best bet. Check out our Best Desktop PC guide for more options.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Every desktop PC we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things, including build quality, performance and screen quality.

These include formal synthetic benchmarks, scripted tests, and real-world checks.

We used as our main PC for at least a week.

Tested the performance via both benchmark tests and real-world use.

We tested the screen with a colorimeter and real-world use.

You might like…

HP Envy Move All-in-One PC Review

HP Envy Move All-in-One PC Review

Adam Speight 3 weeks ago
Apple Mac Studio (2023) Review

Apple Mac Studio (2023) Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Apple Mac Mini (2023) Review

Apple Mac Mini (2023) Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Apple Mac Studio Review

Apple Mac Studio Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 Review

HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 Review

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
HP Envy 34 (2022) Review

HP Envy 34 (2022) Review

Mike Jennings 9 months ago

FAQs

Does the HP Pavilion AIO 32 have a touchscreen?

No, the HP Pavilion AIO 32 is not available with a touchscreen.

Is the HP Pavilion all-in-one good for gaming?

The HP Pavilion AIO 32 can be used with less intensive games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and The Sims, but will struggle to run modern AAA games such as Elden Ring and Call of Duty.

Trusted Reviews test data

PCMark 10
Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
Geekbench 6 single core
Geekbench 6 multi core
3DMark Time Spy
CrystalDiskMark Read speed
CrystalDiskMark Write Speed
Brightness (SDR)
Black level
Contrast ratio
White Visual Colour Temperature
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
HP Pavilion AIO 32
6600
1851
11444
2625
12350
3058
3384 MB/s
2737 MB/s
442 nits
0.32 nits
1370:1
7000 K
100 %
89 %
97 %

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
CPU
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Front Camera
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Ports
GPU
RAM
Connectivity
Colours
Screen Technology
Touch Screen
Convertible?
HP Pavilion AIO 32
£1399
$1149.99
Intel Core i7-13700T
HP
32 inches
1TB
5MP
714.4 x 557.7 x 204.3 MM
14 KG
0BHT5D4RL
Windows 11
2023
27/10/2023
32-b1001na
3840 x 2160
60 Hz
4x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3x HDMI and Ethernet
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
16GB, 32GB
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3
Sparkling Black
IPS
No
Not Applicable
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.