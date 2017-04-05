Honor 8 Pro - Battery life and verdict Review

Honor 8 Pro – Battery Life

The Honor 8 Pro has a huge 4000mAh battery, which appears super-generous when you consider other 5.7-inch phones, such as the LG G6, make do with cells as small as 3300mAh.

It meant that when I used the Honor 8 Pro as my main phone, it never struggled to go through an entire day. Even under heavy use I’d typically end the day with anywhere between 20-30% of battery remaining, and that’s after most of the day feverishly checking social media, web browsing and streaming music to Bluetooth headphones. It perhaps isn’t quite the day and a half of heavy use that Honor is promising, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

Problems with EMUI 5.1 and Android’s updated Doze feature are still prevalent, however. Doze is designed to stop apps from using too much power when the phone isn’t in use, increasing standby time considerably.

However, when I left the Honor 8 Pro away from the charger overnight, it wasn’t uncommon to lose 8-9% of battery. An hour of Netflix streaming was also a little high at a loss of around 11% when the screen was set to half brightness.

But even with some slightly iffy battery efficiency, the sheer size of the cell goes some way to mitigating things. I just wish the Honor 8 Pro had some form of fast charging to top up that sizeable battery.

Should I buy the Honor 8 Pro?

The Honor 8 Pro presents Honor’s most accomplished all-round phone to date. It manages to check the right boxes when it comes to a high-end phone, without veering into the pricier territory of the heavyweight flagships.

Between an attractive design, a solid performing camera and a big battery, there’s a great deal to like about Honor’s flagship phone. I just wish certain aspects of the previous Honor 8 had been included and water-resistance had been added, which are the main shortcomings.

As Honor’s new flagship, it also doesn’t quite pose as great value as some competing phones, such as the still difficult to beat OnePlus 3T or Samsung Galaxy A5, but overall it’s a phone that manages to push the Honor brand forward.

Verdict



The Honor 8 Pro is Honor’s most accomplished phone yet.