Verdict

A clever and feature-packed washing machine, the Hisense WF5S1045BW can auto-dose detergent and fabric softener, has a smart app and a very large 10.5kg drum. Washing costs are very low, particularly on the Eco 40-60 wash, making this a good-value machine in the long-run.

Pros Low running costs

Large drum

Good stain removal on the Eco 40-60 wash Cons Fiddly to set up app

Key Features Capacity This washing machine has a very large 10.5kg drum, making it ideal for large families.

Energy rating Carries the highest A-rating for washing, meaning lower running costs.

Introduction

Having a large drum in a washing machine, such as with the 10.5kg Hisense WF5S1045BW, can be handy.

Whether you just have a lot of washing to get through or you want to wash larger items, such as duvets, the Hisense WF5S1045BW can handle everything.

It’s also got a lot else going for it: a smart app, auto-dispensing and an A-rated wash performance. After weeks of testing, here are my thoughts.

Design and features

Large drum

Smart app

Auto-dosing detergent and fabric softener

Smart and straightforward to use, the Hisense WF5S1045BW is a well-balanced washing machine with a large 10.5kg drum. That’s about as big as you get in a washing machine; the only machine that I’ve reviewed that’s bigger is the Samsung WW11BGA046AE with its 11kg drum.

Still, 10.5kg of washing space is a lot, handling large loads for big families or larger items, such as thick duvets with ease.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While Samsung’s machine was rather plain in terms of features, the Hisense WF5S1045BW offers a lot for the cash. First up is the auto-dispensing drawer, which takes liquid detergent and fabric softener, holding enough to cater for 24 washes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This does make it easy to get on with washing: just load the machine up through its large porthole, pick your wash cycle and then hit go.

Using the main cycle dial, there are all of the standard wash cycles that you could want, plus some extras, including a 49-minute wash, a wool cycle and special allergy and baby care cycles that use steam to refresh.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once a cycle is selected, the LCD shows the estimated wash time, plus the cycle’s defaults can be overridden, including the spin speed, temperature and whether or not steam is used.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is a smart washing machine, controlled by the ConnectLife app, which is a little odd in that it carries no Hisense branding. It’s also a little fiddly to add the washing machine: I found that trying to scan the washing machine’s barcode failed, so I had to type in the product’s serial number manually.

Once added, the app gives remote control over the Hisense WF5S1045BW’s wash cycle and settings, plus there are some additional special-purpose cycles there. For remote start, the machine has to be put into the right mode first, which is a standard safety feature for all smart appliances.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you happen to have a Hisense smart tumble dryer, then you get one extra feature: once a wash has finished, the best-choice tumble dryer cycle can be set to dry automatically.

Performance

Low running costs

Good wash performance on Eco 40-60

I put the Hisense WF5S1045BW through my normal wash tests. First, I started with the Cotton wash at 30°C. Here, I found that the washing machine cost 44p to run this cycle, which is good but not outstanding; the similarly-priced Samsung WW90T684DLH cost just 30p for this cycle.

My 5kg washing put on 44.63% in weight through water retention, which is a touch higher than I’d like; a figure of 40% or lower is better, demonstrating that clothes would take less time to dry if hung out.

I used a stain strip with the washing to test the cleaning performance. From left to right, my stain strip consists of red wine, orange juice, ketchup, cooking oil and gravy. On this wash, the ketchup and oil stains were removed, with the gravy stain faded a lot; the tough red wine stains had faded but were still visible.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Switching to the Eco 40-60 wash, I found that the cost per cycle dropped to just 25p, while my clothes gained 42.62% in weight through water retention. This is a lower running cost than with the Samsung WW90T684DLH.

Wash performance was good. Here, most stains were largely gone, and my red wine stain had faded a lot. I thought that the WW90T684DLH did slightly better, but it’s a close-run thing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the quick wash, I found that the Hisense WF5S1045BW cost 26p to run this cycle, which is very competitive. My washing was comparatively damp, gaining 66.8% weight through water retention.

Should you buy it? You want a large drum and low running costs This washing machine is well priced for a 10.5kg model, and has some of the lowest wash cycle costs that I have seen. Buy Now You want to spend less There are budget washing machines with similar-sized drums if you can’t afford this one.

Final Thoughts Competition at this kind of price is tough. The similarly-priced Samsung WW90T684DLH has a slightly better app and Samsung’s clever AddWash technology, along with auto-dispensing and marginally better stain removal. That said, the Hisense WF5S1045BW has a larger drum, and is slightly cheaper to run, making it a good choice for those who need to wash larger items or deal with more washing. If you want something different, check out my guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Hisense WF5S1045BW have a smart app? Yes, the app gives you remote control over the washing machine, including access to some different wash cycles. How much washing can the Hisense WF5S1045BW take? It can take a total of 10.5kg of washing.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Sound (spin) Hisense WF5S1045BW 0.512 kWh 87.2 litres 44.63 % 0.473 kWh 28.3 litres 42.62 % 64.2 dB ›