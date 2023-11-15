Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hisense WF5S1045BW Review

A smart and feature-packed washing machine

By David Ludlow November 15th 2023 4:20pm
Smart looking, this washing machine packs in the latest tech.
A very large 10.5kg provides plenty of washing space.
There's auto dispensing for detergent and fabric softener.
A standard selector dial makes it easy to choose a wash programme.
The smart LCD shows the current time remaining and has options to override wash defaults.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

A clever and feature-packed washing machine, the Hisense WF5S1045BW can auto-dose detergent and fabric softener, has a smart app and a very large 10.5kg drum. Washing costs are very low, particularly on the Eco 40-60 wash, making this a good-value machine in the long-run.

Pros

  • Low running costs
  • Large drum
  • Good stain removal on the Eco 40-60 wash

Cons

  • Fiddly to set up app

Key Features

  • CapacityThis washing machine has a very large 10.5kg drum, making it ideal for large families.
  • Energy ratingCarries the highest A-rating for washing, meaning lower running costs.

Introduction

Having a large drum in a washing machine, such as with the 10.5kg Hisense WF5S1045BW, can be handy.

Whether you just have a lot of washing to get through or you want to wash larger items, such as duvets, the Hisense WF5S1045BW can handle everything.

It’s also got a lot else going for it: a smart app, auto-dispensing and an A-rated wash performance. After weeks of testing, here are my thoughts.

Design and features

  • Large drum
  • Smart app
  • Auto-dosing detergent and fabric softener

Smart and straightforward to use, the Hisense WF5S1045BW is a well-balanced washing machine with a large 10.5kg drum. That’s about as big as you get in a washing machine; the only machine that I’ve reviewed that’s bigger is the Samsung WW11BGA046AE with its 11kg drum.

Still, 10.5kg of washing space is a lot, handling large loads for big families or larger items, such as thick duvets with ease.

Hisense WF5S1045BW drum
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While Samsung’s machine was rather plain in terms of features, the Hisense WF5S1045BW offers a lot for the cash. First up is the auto-dispensing drawer, which takes liquid detergent and fabric softener, holding enough to cater for 24 washes.

Hisense WF5S1045BW detergent drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This does make it easy to get on with washing: just load the machine up through its large porthole, pick your wash cycle and then hit go.

Using the main cycle dial, there are all of the standard wash cycles that you could want, plus some extras, including a 49-minute wash, a wool cycle and special allergy and baby care cycles that use steam to refresh.

Hisense WF5S1045BW controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once a cycle is selected, the LCD shows the estimated wash time, plus the cycle’s defaults can be overridden, including the spin speed, temperature and whether or not steam is used.

Hisense WF5S1045BW LCD
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is a smart washing machine, controlled by the ConnectLife app, which is a little odd in that it carries no Hisense branding. It’s also a little fiddly to add the washing machine: I found that trying to scan the washing machine’s barcode failed, so I had to type in the product’s serial number manually.

Once added, the app gives remote control over the Hisense WF5S1045BW’s wash cycle and settings, plus there are some additional special-purpose cycles there. For remote start, the machine has to be put into the right mode first, which is a standard safety feature for all smart appliances.

Hisense WF5S1045BW app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you happen to have a Hisense smart tumble dryer, then you get one extra feature: once a wash has finished, the best-choice tumble dryer cycle can be set to dry automatically.

Performance

  • Low running costs
  • Good wash performance on Eco 40-60

I put the Hisense WF5S1045BW through my normal wash tests. First, I started with the Cotton wash at 30°C. Here, I found that the washing machine cost 44p to run this cycle, which is good but not outstanding; the similarly-priced Samsung WW90T684DLH cost just 30p for this cycle.

My 5kg washing put on 44.63% in weight through water retention, which is a touch higher than I’d like; a figure of 40% or lower is better, demonstrating that clothes would take less time to dry if hung out.

I used a stain strip with the washing to test the cleaning performance. From left to right, my stain strip consists of red wine, orange juice, ketchup, cooking oil and gravy. On this wash, the ketchup and oil stains were removed, with the gravy stain faded a lot; the tough red wine stains had faded but were still visible.

Hisense WF5S1045BW eco 40-60 dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hisense WF5S1045BW eco 40-60 clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Switching to the Eco 40-60 wash, I found that the cost per cycle dropped to just 25p, while my clothes gained 42.62% in weight through water retention. This is a lower running cost than with the Samsung WW90T684DLH.

Wash performance was good. Here, most stains were largely gone, and my red wine stain had faded a lot. I thought that the WW90T684DLH did slightly better, but it’s a close-run thing.

Hisense WF5S1045BW cotton 30 dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hisense WF5S1045BW cotton 30 clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the quick wash, I found that the Hisense WF5S1045BW cost 26p to run this cycle, which is very competitive. My washing was comparatively damp, gaining 66.8% weight through water retention.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a large drum and low running costs

This washing machine is well priced for a 10.5kg model, and has some of the lowest wash cycle costs that I have seen.

Buy Now

You want to spend less

There are budget washing machines with similar-sized drums if you can’t afford this one.

Final Thoughts

Competition at this kind of price is tough. The similarly-priced Samsung WW90T684DLH has a slightly better app and Samsung’s clever AddWash technology, along with auto-dispensing and marginally better stain removal.

That said, the Hisense WF5S1045BW has a larger drum, and is slightly cheaper to run, making it a good choice for those who need to wash larger items or deal with more washing. If you want something different, check out my guide to the best washing machines.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

You might like…

Best washing machine 2023: Get your clothes cleaner

Best washing machine 2023: Get your clothes cleaner

David Ludlow 8 months ago
Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

Best Tumble Dryers 2023: Efficient drying for all clothes

David Ludlow 8 months ago

FAQs

Does the Hisense WF5S1045BW have a smart app?

Yes, the app gives you remote control over the washing machine, including access to some different wash cycles.

How much washing can the Hisense WF5S1045BW take?

It can take a total of 10.5kg of washing.

Trusted Reviews test data

Energy consumption 30C wash
Water consumption 30C wash
Percentage water remaining 30C wash
Energy consumption 40C wash
Water consumption 40C wash
Percentage water remaining 40C wash
Sound (spin)
Hisense WF5S1045BW
0.512 kWh
87.2 litres
44.63 %
0.473 kWh
28.3 litres
42.62 %
64.2 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Rated Efficiency
Drum Capacity
Spin speed
Special wash modes
Countdown timer
Delay timer
App Control
Hisense WF5S1045BW
£549
Hisense
585 x 590 x 845 MM
2023
06/11/2023
Hisense WF5S1045BW
A
10.5 kg
1400 rpm
Baby, silk, wool
Yes
Yes
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.