The huge 11kg capacity and simple interface make the Samsung WW11BGA046AE a great choice for large families or those that regularly wash larger items. It’s generally quite to cheap to run and stain removal is good, but there are smaller capacity machines that are cheaper to run over a year, and it’s a shame that this machine misses out on the normal Samsung extras, such as AddWash.

Pros Huge capacity

Good running costs

Very simple to use Cons Doesn’t have the advanced Samsung features

Availability UK RRP: £549

Key Features Capacity This huge washing machine can take 11kg of washing, which is the biggest currently available.

Energy rating This machine has the highest A-rating for the lowest running costs.

Most of the Samsung washing machines that I’ve reviewed have been smart and have had the clever AddWash door for adding items mid-wash. The Samsung WW11BGA046AE is different, as it has neither of those things, instead focussing on its huge 11kg capacity.

That’s a good 0.5kg more washing that this machine can take than the previous largest washing machines that I have seen. A generally simple interface and some low running costs at smaller loads are good to see, but I’ve seen cheaper machines to run.

Design and features

Huge drum

Easy-to-understand interface

Externally, the Samsung WW11BGA046AE doesn’t look any different to any other washing machine. At 600 x 850 x 600mm, this washing machine is no bigger than the competition, either. Instead, SpaceMax technology has let Samsung squeeze in a deeper drum than normal, allowing for the large 11kg load space.

It’s similar in concept to the SpaceMax tech on the Samsung RB38T633ESA fridge freezer, where thinner insulation allows for more space inside for food.

That’s good news in terms of what you can fit inside this machine, as it has plenty of space for either large loads or for dealing with big items, such as king-sized duvets.

Noticeably absent from this machine is the AddWash door. Available on other machines, such as the Samsung WW90T684DLH, AddWash lets you add items at any point during a cycle. It’s a feature unique to Samsung washing machines and is missed here.

Nor is there smart control via SmartThings. Apps aren’t essential for a washing machine, but they can make it easier to understand what a cycle does, give additional cleaning options and send notifications when washing is finished. Still, this washing machine is quite a bit cheaper than Samsung models that have both SmartThings and AddWash.

And, it’s not as though the Samsung WW11BGA046AE is hard to use. Here, there’s a dial to select a wash programme, with the LCD screen showing the selected cycle, the estimated wash length and the amount of washing that the load can take.

This model has all of the wash programmes that you’d expect, plus it can wash wool, has a 15-minute quick wash for up to 2kg of lightly soiled items, a cold wash (up to 4kg) and it can steam clothes, too, removing odours and hygienically refreshing them.

There’s a standard detergent drawer on this machine, although Samsung adds water through a series of jets that help keep this clean and free of debris.

There’s a useful LCD that shows the estimated cycle time, plus gives override buttons to adjust the temperature, rinse intensity and spin speed of the selected programme.

Performance

A touch expensive on a full load

Decent running costs for standard loads

Quiet

I put the Samsung WW11BGA046AE through a series of standard tests to see how well it performed. First, I started with the Cotton 30C wash, using 5kg of washing (a fairly standard load). Here, I worked out that the Samsung WW11BGA046AE cost 41p per cycle. That’s not bad, but the 9kg WW90T684DLH returned a running cost of just 35p per cycle.

I measured water retention at 38.8% of the clothes’ original weight. Under 40% is good, but closer to 30% is the best.

Using my stain strips, I compared before and after wash performance. From left to right, the stains are red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. Here, the stain strip got twisted during the wash, so the ketchup stain, in particular was still quite noticeable.

Running the more efficient Eco 40-60 wash, I saw running costs dip to 31p for the cycle, which is actually less than on the 9kg Samsung WW90T684DLH. Water retention dropped to 35.6%, which is a good result.

Stain removal was better here, with the majority gone, and just a few fine bits of ketchup remaining. Pre-stain removal for deeper stains, such as this, could have worked well.

There’s a cold wash here, for smaller amounts of clothes. Here, I measured a cycle cost of just 28p, so this could be a good money saver for lightly soiled clothes. Water retention jumped to 44.71%, due to a lower spin speed being used.

Larger washing machines are usually the most efficient when running full loads, as more washing can be done in fewer goes. In the UK, the average is 1370kg of washing per year, which the Samsung WW11BGA046AE can handle in 124.54 loads; a 9kg machine would need 152.22 loads per year.

That said, the Samsung WW11BGA046AE running a full load on the Eco 40-60 wash costs around 65p per load. Over a year, that would cost £81.52, which is more expensive than the 9kg washing machine.

Should you buy it? You want a huge capacity machine: The don’t come bigger than this, making this machine great for large families. You want lower running costs: Opt for a smaller machine and you can one with cheaper overall running costs.

Final Thoughts The Samsung WW11BGA046AE is all about capacity, and that huge 11kg drum is handy for anyone that regularly has to tackle very large loads, particularly with large individual items. This is also a well-priced washing machine, and far cheaper than many Samsung machines that I’ve reviewed: the Samsung WW90T684DLH costs a couple of hundred pounds more, although it is cheaper to run. While this is a good washing machine overall, the question is, do you really need such capacity? A 9kg washing machine will cope with most people’s needs, and the Hotpoint NM11946WCAUKN costs less to buy and less to run per year. Check out my other best buys in my guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Samsung WW11BGA046AE work with SmartThings? No, this washing machine can be controlled via its front panel only. How much washing can the Samsung WW11BGA046AE take? It can take up to 11kg of dry washing: the highest currently available of any UK washing machine.

