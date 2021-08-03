Google Tensor: One of the big mysteries behind Pixel 6 SoC may have been solved

When announced the Google Tensor SoC alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it left plenty of details on the table; like who was making it for them, for example.

Well, 24 hours on from the announcement, we may have an answer to one of the major unanswered questions. According to Nikkei sources, the company manufacturing the Google Tensor processor is none other than Samsung.

The report from Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google) says the chip will be based on the 5nm process, which keeps it in line with other flagship chips like Samsung’s current flagship 1080/2100 chips. Qualcomm’s top mobile system on a chip, the Snapdragon 888, is also designed using the 5nm process.

The report says:

Google did not disclose who will manufacture the Tensor chip for Pixel, but sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia that Samsung handle production using its advanced 5-nanometer process technology. Nikkei Asia

Google was coy about the identify of the manufacturer when asked by Wired earlier this week, with hardware chief Rick Osterloh only confirming: “We designed it, own it, and drive it. This is our chip.”

The chip is designed exclusively for Pixel phones with the idea of maximising Google’s expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. We don’t know everything about how it will be leveraged yet, but Google says photography and speech recognition will be two areas where Tensor will excel.

We’re not sure on the number of cores, the clock speeds or whether there are integrated graphics yet, but Google has promised to keep everyone posted the full skinny as we count down to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch this autumn.

Unfortunately for those operating in the mid-range, Google has confirmed the Pixel 5a won’t run the new silicon.

