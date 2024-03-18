Verdict

A mattress-in-a-box, the Eve Hybrid Duo combines mini- and full-size pocket springs with memory foam to deliver a mattress that feels softer and springier than much of the competition. It’s a touch soft at the edge and doesn’t isolate movement as well as a firmer mattress, but if you want a mattress you can sink into, while providing plenty of support, then this one is well priced.

Pros Great price

Soft and supportive

Good heat management Cons Cover not washable

So-so movement isolation

Key Features Trial This mattress can be used for up to 40 nights, with the option to return it if you don’t like it.

Heat A combination of springs and memory foam help dissipate heat.

Introduction

Available exclusively from Bensons for Beds, the Eve Hybrid Duo bucks the trend for mid-priced mattresses by offering a combination of pocket springs and memory foam.

Comfortable with a soft feel, this mattress is great value, but it is a bit soft at the edges and slightly springy.

Sizes and trial period

Available in all common sizes

40-night trial period

All regular UK sizes are available, including single, small double, double, king and super-king. The same design applies to all models, although the number of springs differs depending on the mattress size.

There’s a 40-night trial available with this mattress, which is less than the near-year-long options with Simba and Emma, but here you can still get more than a month with this mattress, which should be enough to see if you get along with it.

Design and layers

Combination of pocket springs and memory foam

No-turn design

Shipping vacuum packed and rolled up, the mattress can be delivered to your home, or you can arrange collection from a Bensons For Beds store. I have the double mattress on test and managed to fit it in the boot section of a BMW X3 without too much trouble.

This is quite a heavy mattress, and the packaging has no handles, so you’ll probably need two people to put it into position. It’s good to see that the packaging is eco-friendly, using recyclable sugarcane.

Once in place, the wrap can be opened, and the mattress rolled out. It takes a few hours before you can sleep on the mattress, and it can take up to 24 hours before the Eve Hybrid Duo reaches its full size.

I didn’t notice this mattress smelling particularly strong, and off gassing was kept to a minimum. If you do detect a smell, crack open a window and it should dissipate after a few hours.

At 28cm deep, this is one of the deeper mattresses available: that’s as deep as the Simba Hybrid Pro. Deep-fitted sheets are the order of the day with this mattress.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with most bed-in-a-box models, the Eve Hybrid Duo has to be placed the right way up and should not be flipped over. Instead, Eve recommends turning it once every 30 days for the first year, and then every three months after that. This will help keep the wear even and prevent dips in the surface. The handles help with this job.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Eve doesn’t specify the exact number of layers, but it does provide some information. First is the sleep surface, which is a soft-touch, stretch-knit type. I found it soft to the touch and comfortable to lie on. This cover can’t be removed for washing, so use a mattress protector to keep it in its best condition.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A combination of mini and full-size pocket springs is used in this mattress, which helps contour the Eve Hybrid Duo to your body and gives that natural springy feel. The number of springs varies by mattress size, but Eve quotes the king-sized mattress as having 800 mini springs for comfort and 1100 full-size springs for core support. Other mattresses have fewer springs, but they’ll be installed in the same density, giving a similar feel across all models.

There’s then CentiPUR memory foam, which relieves pressure and moulds to the body to help with spine alignment and general comfort. Edge support prevents the mattress from dipping too much at the sides.

The instructions that came with the mattress warned against sitting on the side for too long, as it can compress the mattress. They also warned against using a heated blanket, as it can distort the foam; the Eve website suggests using a heated blanket on top of an undersheet rather than below, although this may affect comfort. I’d suggest that if you want to use a heated blanket, a different mattress may be a better choice.

Comfort and support

Soft but supportive

Best used away from the edge

Some motion transfer

Good heat dissipation

To test the Eve Hybrid Duo, I first took my standard measurements to see what support is like. I started by sitting on the edge of the bed. As noted above, this shouldn’t be done for long periods. I measured a dip of 8cm, which is quite a lot. If you’re prone to sleeping close to the edge of a mattress, then an alternative may suit.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When standing on the mattress, I found that it dropped 14cm. This is more a measurement that shows how much give there is, rather than directly demonstrating comfort levels.

For comfort, I take measurements in different positions. First, I tried sitting up in bed, as if reading or watching TV. Here, there was a dip of 7.5cm, which is a fair amount, and shows that this mattress is a little soft when pressure is applied to one area.

I then took measurements when sleeping on my side in the fetal position, which is the best in terms of keeping your back aligned. I found that the mattress dipped 6.5cm at my shoulders and 4.5cm at my hips. That’s a good result as, although I sank into the mattress, it was an even drop helping keep my spine straight.

Support was good on my back, too: 3.5cm at my shoulders and 3cms at my hips.

On my front, I found that the mattress dipped just 3.5cm. If you do sleep on your front, this mattress at least gives the maximum support that it can.

In general, I found this a very comfortable mattress to sleep on. Its generous use of springs, gives a softer feel that’s much closer to that of a traditional mattress. In comparison, a memory foam mattress can feel a little more dense and not quite as springy.

To see how well this mattress isolates movements between sleepers, I placed an accelerometer on the opposite side of the bed. I then recorded its output when getting into bed. The results show a fair amount of motion transfer, caused by the springiness of a bed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It was similar when recording how motion is transferred when turning over in bed; a mattress with more memory foam, such as the Emma Original, tends to isolate movement better, at the expense of feeling harder.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To see how well heat is dissipated, I lay on the bed for 10 minutes, and then took a photo with a thermal camera.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Taking a picture once per minute after that, I found that heat went quite quickly: a big reduction after four minutes and, by six minutes, the mattress was almost back to an even ambient temperature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a softer mattress Rated medium, the combination of foam and springs provides support while letting you sink comfortably into the mattress. Buy Now You want a firmer mattress If you want something more rigid that insulates movement, then look for a mattress with more memory foam.

Final Thoughts Well-priced, the Eve Hybrid Duo combines pocket springs with memory foam in a bed-in-box package. If you’ve tried and found pure memory foam mattresses too hard, this mattress gives a softer feeling closer to that of a traditional mattress. Soft and supportive, it’s a great choice, although the springs mean that it’s a little soft at the edges and movement is not as well insulated as on a pure memory foam model. For alternatives, check out my guide to the best mattresses. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main mattress for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep. We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to measure support levels. We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed.

FAQs How long after unpacking can you sleep on the Eve Hybrid Duo? It takes a few hours before you can sleep on the mattress but up to 24 hours for the mattress to reach its full expanded thickness. Can you wash the Eve Hybrid Duo’s cover? No, this is not removable, so you can only clean the mattress in-situ. It’s worth thinking about using a mattress protector.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Mattress sink sitting Mattress sink edge sitting Mattress sink hip side Mattress sink shoulders side Mattress sink hips back Mattress sink shoulders back Mattress sink chest front Mattress sink standing Eve Hybrid Duo 7.5 cm 8 cm 4.5 cm 6.5 cm 3 cm 3 cm 3.5 cm 14 cm ›