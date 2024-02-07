Chipolo One Review

Verdict

The Chipolo One is a colourful Bluetooth tracker with a host of features under its belt and an attractively low price point. It is capable of powerful, precise tracking and has a fully featured companion app. With a user-replaceable battery, water resistance and more, it is one of the best tracker options on the market today.

Pros Affordable

Replaceable battery

Well-built app Cons Lacks some premium features

Key Features Water-resistant design With IPX5 water resistance, the Chipolo One will survive a stint in the rain

User-replaecable battery Unlike the majority of trackers from Tile, you can swap out the battery on the Chipolo One once it eventually runs out. That’s great for consumers and the environment.

Six colour options With six colour options available, who says Bluetooth trackers can’t be stylish?

Introduction

Perhaps spurred by a tide of forgetfulness that has overcome us all, maybe a result of chips and components becoming cheaper, but there has been a revolution in the Bluetooth tracker market over the last few years.

Since the category was brought into the spotlight by the launch of the AirTag in 2021, we have seen a slew of options from manufacturers old and new burst onto the market since. Founded initially as a Kickstarter campaign in 2013, Chipolo is a relatively experienced hand in the tracker game, and its newest launch, the One, has a lot going for it.

A fully fledged and featured app, location tracking, water resistance, a low weight, funky colours, a replaceable battery and more make it an attractive option for many. There’s of course competition, primarily from Apple, Tile and Samsung among others.

Chipolo has one last deeply tempting factor in its favour, an entry point of £22/$25, though price isn’t everything. Does it do enough to earn a place on your keyring? Read on for our full review.

Design

Lightweight and portable

IPX5 water resistance

Replaceable battery

The main intent behind a tracker is simple; you want something that is light, easy to see that doesn’t get in the way of life while attached to a keyring. Based on those merits, the Chipolo One is an emphatic success.

To begin, its first major innovation is to offer different colours. Pretty much all of the competition offers two options, those being black and white, whereas Chipolo has dared to chase the rainbow by offering six options (of which two are black and white).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having a suite of choices might not appeal to everyone, but a splash of colour in addition to delivering a hint of playfulness also makes the tracker much easier to see, and by extension whatever it is attached to. The yellow option in particular stands out like a sore thumb, though in a good way.

Beyond the colour, the One, as should be expected, is small and light, enough so that you will barely notice it on a keyring. It is roughly the same weight and thickness of a standard key fob at 6mm thick and 7g, and would work equally well in luggage or anywhere else you might need it.

A happy inclusion is a replaceable battery. Though Samsung and Apple offer this in their trackers, the Tile Mate doesn’t offer the same option. Where the Tile Mate becomes e-waste at the end of its usable battery life, the Chipolo One can be opened up and given a new battery cell. That’s both better for consumers and the planet at large.

The inclusion of IPX5 water resistance is also welcome. Although this isn’t enough to survive full submersion in water, it is sufficient to withstand rain or a jet of water.

Features and app

Easy to use Chipolo app

Loud ring for easy location

Easy setup

There is a lot more to a successful tracker than simple good looks. It must also succeed in that most basic of tasks: tracking accurately and easily.

Beginning with set up it is a pain-free and easy process. All that you need to do is download the Chipolo app, create an account, press ‘Add’ and then simultaneously click the button on the tracker. Pairing takes around twenty seconds then you are set.

The app itself is a joy to use, quick and full featured. It is possible to track the location of the Chipolo One, to get out of range alerts and directions to wherever it was last seen if lost. On iOS devices it bakes into Siri shortcuts and if you are so inclined it can be configured so you can use the One as a camera shutter. It certainly isn’t short on add-ons and extras.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For reference, the Chipolo One has an operating range of 200ft, though that’ll depend on elements like walls and wireless congestion – all factors that can reduce its effective range. Once it’s out of range, you’ll have to rely on the Chipolo network to locate the tracker.

That’s a network of over 5 million users according to the company, though it does pale in comparison to the millions of iOS devices compatible with the AirTag, and it’s a similar story with Samsung’s alternative too.

When triggered, the siren on the Chipolo One is loud and easy to hear, and the base siren can also be altered with a wide selection of choices available. It’s actually the loudest siren of any tracker on the market if Chipolo’s claims are to be believed. If the moment comes, a double click of the button on the One can be used to find your phone.

Compared to the standard Google ‘Find my phone’ app it works well, even if it isn’t as fully baked in. Compared to Apple’s Find My network it lacks a little power and range of that option, but the One is roughly a third cheaper than the AirTag.

Battery life is also competitive at around 2 years of use, and as mentioned earlier, the ability to replace the battery yourself means you can carry on using it – a key benefit compared to alternatives from Tile.

Should you buy it? You want a cheap, fully-featured Bluetooth tracker The Chipolo One covers all the main bases when it comes to Bluetooth trackers, and it’s cheaper than most of the competition too. Buy Now You want the best coverage possible The five million Chipolo users create an impressive net to find your lost tracker, but it’s not as expansive as those from Apple and Samsung’s alternatives.

A good Bluetooth tracker can be an invaluable purchase; something you think you'll never need until the moment comes. Compared the the competition, the Chipolo One is more colourful, cheaper and offers much of the same functionality. Options like the Apple AirTag and the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag might have a few more options for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy owners respectively, but for most, the Chipolo One should be a serious consideration. If you need to keep track of your keys or nearly anything else, this should be at the top of your list of options.

How we test We make sure to spend at least a week with each tracker, testing all of the advertised features. We’ll also test the range of the product, and how easy it is to set up. We spend at least a week testing each tracker We test the maximum range of each tracker

FAQs How many users does the Chipolo network have? Chipolo claims that there are 5 million users worldwide, offering significant coverage, though it’s not as expansive as options from Apple and Samsung. Can I replace the Chipolo One battery? Yes, unlike alternatives from Tile, you can swap out the Chipolo One’s battery once it runs out.