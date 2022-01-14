Verdict

The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless is a decent mid-range mouse. Its 12,000 DPI sensor is great fun to use and will be perfect for casuals and pros alike. In addition, it’s well-made and features some nicely tactile buttons. The lack of RGB may not suit some gamers, but for the most part, this is a handy option.

Pros Comfortable

Decent sensitivity

Dual connectivity is always welcome Cons Slightly plain design

Lack of RGB may not please some

Availability UK RRP: £53.99

Key Features 12,000 DPI sensor: The M4 Wireless also features a good sensor that’s handy for both casuals and pros alike.

Dual connectivity: The M4 Wireless can connect via Bluetooth or the bundled 2.4GHz receiver

Armoury Crate software: For changing DPI or remapping buttons, there’s also some additional software to use.

Introduction

The world of wireless mice seems to be packed with more affordable gaming-grade mice with purposeful looks, a powerful sensor and decent software, and the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless is the latest one to roll off the production line.

It’s got some stiff competition like the Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed and the Roccat KAIN 200 AIMO to beat, but the M4 Wireless (with a price of £53.99) undercuts them by a good margin, and it may just be enough to power this rodent to victory.

Asus claims the M4 Wireless will hit stores towards the end of January 2022, so read on if you want to find out whether it’s worth adding to your PC gaming setup.

Design

Sturdy, plastic construction

Comfortable to hold

A little hefty with a battery inside

The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless offers up a smooth, contoured shape that makes it super-comfortable to hold (especially with a palm grip) and is comprised entirely of some decent textured PBT plastic that helps to provide some extra grip.

That matte finish also makes the M4 Wireless look like a sleek and suave mouse too. And with no RGB lighting either, it arguably looks mean and purposeful.

In terms of its weight, you’ll find it clocks in at 62g without a battery or the bundled dongle, which makes it one of the lighter mice I’ve used. Even with a battery inside, the M4 Wireless doesn’t seem to weigh all too much either, with totals of 77g with a AAA and 86g with the AA.

This puts it a little bit below Razer’s DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed, which is arguably the closest competitor to the M4 Wireless and admittedly feels better in hand due to a more ergonomic shape.

Its buttons are all nicely firm and tactile to the touch and definitely don’t feel cheap, and a classic six-button setup helps to keep things convenient. On the bottom comes some handy PTFE mouse feet that allow the M4 Wireless to glide nicely across the desk, too.

The M4 Wireless is also coated with ASUS’ Antibacterial Guard, which allows it to keep itself clean to inhibit microbial growth. While this can’t necessarily be tested, it’s nice to see such a handy feature being added to gaming peripherals.

Performance

12,000 DPI sensor is plenty for casuals

Dual connectivity is simple

Battery life is a little behind the competition

As for its sensor, the M4 Wireless sits nicely in the mid-range of gaming mice with its 12,000 DPI figure, ensuring it feels nicely responsive in games and will be plenty enough for casual gamers and pros alike.

That lighter weight also meant more sweeping movements are easier to pull off than with some other heavier mice – it’s a mouse you can certainly use for those long gaming sessions without feeling too fatigued.

Handily, you’ll also find that the M4 Wireless features dual connectivity, working via Bluetooth or the bundled USB-A receiver that’s stowed inside the mouse alongside the battery. Both connections offer a practically zero-latency experience. The pairing process is effectively plug and play, making it a dead easy to switch it to another PC.

The M4 Wireless lags a little behind the competition in terms of battery life. With the bundled AA battery, the quoted battery life is 134 hours when used via the USB-A receiver, and 232 hours with Bluetooth. This is still decent stamina and means you can go for a few weeks without swapping out the cell, but Razer’s Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed practically doubles this figure.

Software and lighting

Armoury Crate software is nicely intuitive

Features are simple and effective with no bloatware

No RGB lighting present

The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless doesn’t have any RGB lighting, much like some of the other more affordable mid-range gaming mice out there, but does feature some additional software in Asus’ Armoury Crate.

This allows you to remap any of the six mouse buttons to a wide range of functions, alongside changing individual DPI levels in its four stages, among other functions. It’s simple to use with a decent layout and doesn’t at all feel bloated with any unneeded functions that you’ll never need to use.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a good all-rounder:

The M4 Wireless is a decent all-round gaming mouse with a good sensor and it’s rather comfortable to hold, making it great to use for an extended period of time. You want some RGB lighting:

While the M4 Wireless is decent overall, fans of RGB will be sorely disappointed to find none here. You’re better off sticking to the likes of Razer and Roccat if colourful lighting is a top priority.

Final Thoughts The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless is a nice all-round gaming mouse that will appeal to both casuals and pros. Its 12,000 DPI sensor is snappy enough and it’s also quite a comfortable mouse to use for long periods of time. All the buttons feel nice and tactile and the additional software on offer is simple and effective. The lack of RGB will be a pain to some, but perhaps it is indicative of a wider trend within the gaming peripherals sphere to do away with flashy lights. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main mouse for over a week. Tested performance on a variety of games. Tested the battery life.

FAQs Does the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless have dual connectivity? Yes, it offers two wireless options: Bluetooth and a wireless USB-A adaptor. When will the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless be avaiable? Asus claims the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless will launch towards the end of January 2022.