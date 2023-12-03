Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Spotify shares Wrapped stats as Google purges inactive accounts

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

After taking a week’s break from this column to focus on Black Friday, we’re back with another edition of Winners and Losers. 

You won’t be surprised to hear that much of our attention over the past week was won over by all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. However, there were still a handful of major updates that took place this week that grabbed our attention. 

Keep reading to discover who we named our winner and loser this week. 

Spotify Wrapped 2023

Winner: Spotify 

Our winner this week is Spotify after the music streaming app released its Wrapped results for 2023

Spotify Wrapped is Spotify’s annual breakdown of each user’s personal listening history, including your top five most-played artists, songs and albums. 

Additional insights added this year include a ‘Me in 2023’ listening character that matches your listening habits, a Sound Town or city where others listen similarly to you and commentary from your own AI DJ. 

Wrapped typically drops at the beginning of December, giving each of us a prime opportunity to reminisce on our own year in music as 2023 comes to a close. It’s also common to compare your Wrapped results with friends by posting your stats across social media for followers to see and share their own. 

In this way, Wrapped is arguably the biggest marketing opportunity of the year for Spotify and a major feature that keeps subscribers loyal despite competitors like Apple Music and Deezer offering their own end-of-year recaps to rival Spotify’s. 

Google About You Results

Loser: Google 

This week’s loser is more of an inconvenience than anything else, as Google officially began purging accounts that the company considered inactive

Google’s definition of inactive is any account that has been left signed out for two years. This means that if you have any Google accounts that are attached to old email addresses, social media accounts, Google Drives, Google Photos or YouTube that you don’t want to lose, you’ll need to act fast to keep hold of them (if Google hasn’t gotten to them first). 

Google first warned of this plan back in May, stating that all content from accounts left inactive for two years will be deleted along with the accounts themselves. 

Thankfully, the company is starting with accounts that were created and never used again, so if you’ve been using a dormant Google account to store photos from an old phone or your Google account is attached to an ancient YouTube channel you may still have a chance to save your content. 

If you’re concerned you could be at risk of losing an old Google account, our best advice is to sign in ASAP. It’s also a good idea to show Google you’re active by sending an email, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app or conducting a simple Google search.

You might like…

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Xbox wants to be everywhere, and PlayStation should let it

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Xbox wants to be everywhere, and PlayStation should let it

Adam Speight 21 hours ago
Fast Charge: There’s a lot to unpack from the first OnePlus 12 teaser

Fast Charge: There’s a lot to unpack from the first OnePlus 12 teaser

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
CES 2024: When is it and what to expect

CES 2024: When is it and what to expect

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
Sound and Vision: The best Black Friday deals have already happened

Sound and Vision: The best Black Friday deals have already happened

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Winners and Losers: Apple adopts RCS messaging as Samsung rejects rumours of a mid-range foldable

Winners and Losers: Apple adopts RCS messaging as Samsung rejects rumours of a mid-range foldable

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: The new Windows app is a glimpse into the future

Ctrl+Alt+Del: The new Windows app is a glimpse into the future

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.