 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Spotify Wrapped? Spotify’s 2022 recap explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We’re coming up to the end of 2022, which means it’s time for us all to expose our listening habits with Spotify Wrapped. 

Wrapped has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, marking the end of November by revealing the artists and tracks we proudly streamed over the last 365 days, along with the songs we’d rather not admit we have on our playlists. 

Regardless of whether or not you plan to share your Wrapped results on Instagram and Twitter, it’s always interesting to discover what your top streaming track was and there are a handful of exciting new features coming this year, too. 

Read on to learn everything you need to know about this year’s Spotify Wrapped, including what Wrapped actually is and when you’ll get your results. 

What is Spotify Wrapped? 

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your listening activity, covering both music and podcasts. It’s personalised to you and usually includes interactive elements like polls, quizzes and filters. 

This year’s Wrapped includes familiar stats, including your top artists, songs, genres, podcasts and minutes listened. You can also expect your usual 2022 in review playlist filled with your most-streamed songs of 2022.

However, there are also a few new features arriving on Spotify Wrapped this year. 

Spotify Wrapped Music Personality

The first of these is Your Listening Personality, a feature that analyses your listening habits and the way you discover and consume music and assigns you one of 16 different Listening Personality types. Think of it like MBTI for your ears. 

You can share your Listening Personality result from Spotify or head over to Snapchat to record a reaction with the custom filter. 

Spotify Wrapped 2022 Audio Day

The other big new feature is Audio Day, which offers further insight into how your music taste evolves from morning to daytime to night. 

Spotify has amped up its Artist Messages features from the 100 short thank you videos it recorded in 2021 to more than 40,000, meaning if you listened to an artist enough, you can probably expect a quick thanks from them.

When will I get my Spotify Wrapped? 

This year, Spotify Wrapped will begin rolling out on iOS and Android devices on November 30. 

Is Spotify Wrapped only for Premium users? 

No, both free and Premium users can access their Spotify Wrapped results as long as they have the smartphone app.

You might like…

How to change audio quality on Spotify

How to change audio quality on Spotify

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
How to cancel Spotify Premium

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2021

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2021

Hannah Davies 12 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.