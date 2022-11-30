What is Spotify Wrapped? Spotify’s 2022 recap explained

We’re coming up to the end of 2022, which means it’s time for us all to expose our listening habits with Spotify Wrapped.

Wrapped has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, marking the end of November by revealing the artists and tracks we proudly streamed over the last 365 days, along with the songs we’d rather not admit we have on our playlists.

Regardless of whether or not you plan to share your Wrapped results on Instagram and Twitter, it’s always interesting to discover what your top streaming track was and there are a handful of exciting new features coming this year, too.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about this year’s Spotify Wrapped, including what Wrapped actually is and when you’ll get your results.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your listening activity, covering both music and podcasts. It’s personalised to you and usually includes interactive elements like polls, quizzes and filters.

This year’s Wrapped includes familiar stats, including your top artists, songs, genres, podcasts and minutes listened. You can also expect your usual 2022 in review playlist filled with your most-streamed songs of 2022.

However, there are also a few new features arriving on Spotify Wrapped this year.

The first of these is Your Listening Personality, a feature that analyses your listening habits and the way you discover and consume music and assigns you one of 16 different Listening Personality types. Think of it like MBTI for your ears.

You can share your Listening Personality result from Spotify or head over to Snapchat to record a reaction with the custom filter.

The other big new feature is Audio Day, which offers further insight into how your music taste evolves from morning to daytime to night.

Spotify has amped up its Artist Messages features from the 100 short thank you videos it recorded in 2021 to more than 40,000, meaning if you listened to an artist enough, you can probably expect a quick thanks from them.

When will I get my Spotify Wrapped?

This year, Spotify Wrapped will begin rolling out on iOS and Android devices on November 30.

Is Spotify Wrapped only for Premium users?

No, both free and Premium users can access their Spotify Wrapped results as long as they have the smartphone app.