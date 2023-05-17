Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Warning: Google Photos will delete your snaps if you don’t log in

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced it will delete accounts and their contents if the user doesn’t log in for two years.

The updated inactive accounts policy states that you’ll need to log-in at least once every two years to maintain access to Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube and Google Photos.

Critically, if that time expires, all content related to those accounts will be permanently deleted. So, if you use Google Photos as a storage locker for photos from an old Android phone, for example, you will lose them if you don’t log into that associated Google account at least once every two years.

“You will need to specifically sign in to Google Photos every 2 years to be considered active which will ensure your photos and other content are not deleted. Similarly, we will send multiple notifications before we take any action,” Google writes in the blog post.

Google says the updated policy is designed to prevent those accounts being hijacked or compromised due to older or reused passwords and the absence of two-factor authentication.

Those accounts are also less likely to have seen any of the security warnings that may have been sent. Google says it’ll roll out the policy slowly, but will commence deleting accounts from December this year.

It’ll start with “accounts that were created and never used again” and Google will send users multiple notifications before deleting the account. Those notifications will also be sent to the recovery email.

Google, naturally says, the best way to keep the account active is to log into any of the services where it’s used and use them. That can also include watching YouTube, using Google Search or downloading an app from the Play Store.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

