Apple’s best announcement had nothing to do with the iPad Pro

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

OPINION: Even though plenty of new products and features were unveiled during Apple’s Let Loose event, it was clear that the company wanted to focus on the M4-toting iPad Pro. Given just how unbelievably powerful the device will be, this is fair, but I think that for many people the best news of the night was found elsewhere.

It was a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ announcement but towards the end of the event, Apple unveiled a sizeable price drop for the standard iPad 10th Gen, bringing the price down from £499/$449 to just £349/$349. As someone who uses the iPad 10 daily, I can safely say that this is a seriously good deal.

ipad 10th gen front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For starters, the iPad 10 should never have launched with its price, being a notable uptick on its predecessor and much closer in price to the iPad Air. Seeing Apple rectify this is great, but now that it has a lower price in tow, the iPad 10 is easily the one that most people should get.

It’s all too easy to be enamoured by the processing chops of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, but these devices are designed for a very niche crowd that work in industries like animation or content creation. For everyone else, you’d struggle to find something that the iPad 10 can’t do.

With the humble A14 Bionic chip in tow, my iPad 10 has allowed me to edit videos in LumaFusion, practice the piano in Rocksmith Plus and, courtesy of Scrivener, finish my first book (agents, hit me up).

Plenty of power

For these tasks and more, the iPad 10 has been my go-to device, and at no point have I hit a wall that could have been fixed by a more powerful iPad. With that in mind, I would implore those currently shopping for a new iPad to be unperturbed by Apple’s FOMO marketing – the company has made a great, affordable tablet that leaves you wanting for very little.

Plus, with the £250/$250 difference between the iPad 10 and the new iPad Air, you always put the money saved towards accessories like the Apple Pencil, or an Apple Watch SE. You can’t say fairer than that.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

