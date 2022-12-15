Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally has its launch window

The highly-anticipated sequel to one of the best PS4 games ever will arrive next autumn. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will hit PS5 in less than a year, Sony has confirmed.

The game, which is exclusive to PS5 and will be one of the first to leave the PS4 behind, sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they combine Spider-powers to take on Venom.

Miles, of the animated Into The Spider-Verse fame, got his own spin-off game in 2022, so it’s awesome to see Sony has integrated the pair into the main storyline.

It’s been over a year since the reveal trailer for Spider-Man 2, so it’s great to get an update on what’s sure to be one of the biggest releases of next year.

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers,” said Bryan Intihar, the creative director at the developer, on the PlayStation blog. “Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Sony says there’s loads still to be revealed about the game – in fact we know nothing more than last year’s trailer, which you can see below.

Elsewhere, Sony is highlighting some of what PS5 gamers have to look forward to in 2023, starting the year with Square Enix’ new fantasy adventure IP Forsaken in January. Hogwarts Legacy will finally arrive in February, while Destiny 2: Lightfall will round out the month in style.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set for March, while Final Fanstasy XVI will arrive before the summer. There’s also the small matter of PSVR 2 and the DualSense Edge controller hardware launching in early 2023. Looking good, PS5 gamers. Looking good.