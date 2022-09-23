Trusted Recommends: The week’s top speakers, headsets, laptops and more

This week’s selection of high-scoring products includes laptops, gaming accessories, speakers, and much more.

Another edition of Trusted Recommends has rolled around, and so once again we’re going to reveal the top-scoring products from our recent reviews. This week’s batch includes some great performance laptops, a flashy smartphone, and some excellent speakers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sony Inzone H9

The Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset looks sleek and offers very active noise cancellation, plus the battery will give you days and days of endurance.

Trusted Score: 4/5

MSI Modern 15

The MSI Modern 15 is a well-priced laptop that delivers a strong low-frills performance, with enough power and storage for taxing productivity jobs.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Austrian Audio PG16

The Austrian Audio PG16 gaming headset is not just very comfortable to wear, but it also has reliable audio quality and a flexible microphone.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Honor MagicBook 14 (2022)

The Honor MagicBook 14 (2022) is a solid productivity laptop that offers fast processing speeds, a great port selection, and good battery life.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Keeper Password Manager

The Keeper Password Manager is a business-first password manager that does everything it needs to, including in-app TOTP password generation and password sharing, but the free account is very limited.

Trusted Score: 4/5

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo

This semi-portable performance laptop is classy, fairly long-lasting, and has a large 360-degree 16-inch screen. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is a solid all-rounder, with very few false steps.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Garmin Venu Sq 2

There are some welcome upgrades on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch, including the battery life and the display, making it a solid all-rounder.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle

The Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle is sleek, has variable water temperatures, and offers a host of welcome features, but it does have a slower boil than average.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Compact and neat, this device doesn’t take up much room and it can monitor energy use as well as control it, so the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is a great choice if you want to keep a handle on how much power you’re getting through.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Vivo V25 Pro

An elegant design and a versatile camera make the Vivo V25 Pro a great mid-range prospect as long as you can snag it for the right price.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sony SRS-XG300

The Sony SRS-XG300 portable wireless speaker delivers extensive battery life and rich sound quality; it lives to entertain at parties or outdoors, and has a very attractive price point.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Lenovo Legion 5i (Gen 7)

The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is a great gaming laptop option for those who want a Quad HD screen without paying over the odds. Battery life is poor, but it will nevertheless be challenging to find better value elsewhere.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

This fantastic productivity laptop packs a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, which delivers pace and efficiency, while features such as the pressure-sensitive touchpad and responsive touchscreen make the new Huawei MateBook X Pro easy to use.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Swan Lynsey Handheld Steam Cleaner

The Swan Lynsey Handheld Steam Cleaner is a handy appliance to have around the home for occasional cleaning, as it doesn’t take up much space and can get rid of messes quickly and effectively. What’s more, it comes with a range of useful accessories.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

A few tweaks to the excellent formula make the Wonderboom 3 a safe update, but the audio is the best it’s been and its place is firmly cemented as one of the best portable budget speakers.

Trusted Score: 5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sonus Faber Omnia

The Sonus Faber Omnia luxury wireless speaker looks elegant and sounds it too, with brilliant audio quality that may even be worth the staggering price.

Trusted Score: 5/5