The Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle has a lot of plus points: variable water temperatures, sleek looks and features sure to be appreciated by new parents and tea aficionados. Where it does fall short is a slower boil than average – meaning it’ll take longer to make a cup of tea – and a minimum boil of 500ml, so you may end up boiling more water than you need.

Pros Versatile temperature range

Pours well

Stylish Cons High minimum boil

Fill levels can be hard to read

Expensive

Introduction

While Zwilling’s Enfinigy range only launched in 2021, its latest arrival doesn’t disappoint. Stylish and functional, the Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle has appeal in spades. Not only will it do everything that other multi-temperature kettles will, it’ll keep your water at the temperature selected. If you walk away, you won’t return to lukewarm water and have to start again. This, plus a timer and a filter for steeping tea in the kettle, could justify the Enfinigy Glass Kettle’s price tag.

Design and features

Sleek and attractive

Fill levels can be hard to read

10 functions

Glass kettles can be tricky to keep scale-free. This is why the functionality of Zwilling’s Enfinigy Glass Kettle is an excellent reason to choose it over others. Its features include the ability to heat water to 60°C, 70°C, 80°C, over 90°C (for coffee) and 100°C, so you can brew different types of tea, such as green, white and oolong as well as black, plus settings for heating bottles of baby food to 40°C, and a five-minute sterilisation preset for baby bottles. This, plus a 30-minute keep warm, countdown timer for steeping (up to 10 minutes) and a pre-boil, ensure that it goes beyond making a casual cuppa.

Functions are controlled by a touch screen on the base, while the 1.7-litre jug itself is light to carry, even when full. The lid pops off for filling, while a separate tea filter can be attached for steeping. There’s also a tea filter tray to prevent stains on your worktop. The only downsides are that there’s no limescale filter, and the white fill markings, while in cups and litres, can often be hard to read.

Performance

Presets could be easier to use

Timer handy for steeping tea

Slow to boil

While the general heating functions are easy enough, thanks to temperature-labelled buttons, some of the other presets were challenging: you’ll need the manual to hand at first. For example, the ‘keep warm’ has to be selected straight after the temperature has been chosen. Similarly, the keep warm has to be held down to activate the timer for steeping before the boil has finished.

It’s also slow to boil. Billed as a 1500W kettle (though the manual states that it can go up to 1850W), a full jug (1.7 litres) took 6 minutes 10 seconds, with a litre taking 3 minutes 38 seconds – both longer than the average 3kW kettle, although actual total power consumption is the same.

The keep warm is useful for keeping it at temperature , as the kettle will reboil to make sure 70°C will be 70°C when you need it. I added herbal tea to its filter, using water heated with the ‘above 90°C’ option and three-minute steep, and it was perfectly brewed at the end.

I liked that the kettle’s beeps can be deactivated – perfect for not waking up the rest of the household or sleep-deprived parents – and that the kettle is mostly blissfully quiet. I only detected boiling noises when it reached 50°C. The spout was easy to pour from, with a dribble-free narrow stream.

Should you buy it? There’s nothing you enjoy more than a cup of perfectly brewed tea at just the right temperature. You often make a single hot drink: the Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle has a minimum boil of 500ml that could prove costly over time by overboiling.

Final Thoughts Zwilling’s Enfinigy Glass Kettle is many things beyond being a kettle: a baby food warmer, an ultra high-tech teapot and baby bottle steriliser. What it isn’t is a very fast kettle, so if all you need is hot water as quickly as possible, this isn’t the right one for you. While I loved all its extra features, they’re only worth investing in if you enjoy trying different types of tea or have a newborn in the household. If you’re buying on speed or looks, there are faster-boiling more affordable glass kettles, such as Progress EK3891PBLK Ombre Glass. Or if multi temperatures appeal but you’d like lower maintenance, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK is a cheaper choice. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle use less power than other models? This is an 1800W kettle, which means that it’s slow to boil, but the total amount of energy used is the same as for a 3kW kettle. What modes does the Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle have? It has selectable temperatures, can be used to brew tea and it has a keep warm feature.