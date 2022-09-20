Verdict

A compact and neat device, the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug doesn’t take up much room and can monitor energy use as well as control it. Although it works with Humax’s own software, I found the smart plug easier to pair with the Smart Life app, making it compatible with a wider range of devices. For those wanting only on/off control, there are cheaper options; but this is a great choice if you want to monitor power usage.

Pros Monitors energy

Works with Smart Life

Simple to automate Cons Not compatible with IFTTT

Availability UK RRP: £13.99

Key Features Energy monitoring Monitors how much energy connected devices use

Connection Works with any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network

Smart home Works with the Humax and Smart Life apps, plus Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Introduction

Better known for its set-top boxes, the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is the company’s first foray into the smart home market. A neat and compact unit, the smart plug works well and can measure energy consumption. However, its compatibility with the Smart Life system means there are cheaper alternatives available for those wanting basic on/off control only.

Design

Circular body

Won’t obstruct a second power socket

Manual on/off control

There are only so many ways that a smart plug can be designed, but the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is at least different to most others I’ve reviewed. Rather than opting for a square or rectangular body, this smart plug has a cylindrical shape.

Measuring 55mm in diameter, it’s a rather compact smart plug,, which means it will happily fit into a double socket without blocking another plug.

While it’s built to be remote-controlled, the plug also has a manual on/off button on the side in case you do need to toggle its power without using the app.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and Performance

Works with Humax and Smart Life software

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

This is a Humax-branded product, but like so many smart products of its type – such as the TCP Smart Wi-Fi Plug and the Hey! Smart Power Bar – the smarts here are delivered via the Smart Life platform.

As a result, it isn’t even worth bothering with the Humax app. Using the unit through the Smart Life app means that the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug can sit alongside other devices from other manufacturers. That’s handy, since it means I can expand my collection of smart plugs and devices without being tied into the Humax app.

In addition, using Smart Life is easier in many cases, particularly when it comes to third-party services, such as Google Assistant and Alexa. When linking these devices, you can link to one Smart Life service only. So, if you linked to Humax, you then couldn’t add devices that were in the Hey! App. By putting all devices into Smart Life, everything becomes easier to manage.

Google Assistant and Alexa deliver voice control over the smart plug, plus with Alexa Routines, you can control the smart plug automatically – say, turning it on when a Ring camera detects motion.

This smart plug doesn’t work in either IFTTT nor SmartThings, although some Smart Life devices are compatible with both.

Both the Humax and Smart Life apps offer the same basic interface and functionality. There’s simple on/off control, plus schedules can be set to turn the plug on and off at specific times.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Through the Smart Life app you’ll find plenty of options for automation, even if the wording and app are a little clunky to use. It’s possible to create automations based on other smart devices, turning the plug on if, for example, a compatible smart camera picks up motion. There are outside triggers, too, including looking for changes in temperature or humidity, plus a geolocation option. I didn’t find the latter too useful, since it uses just a single user’s location, so it isn’t much cop when used in a multi-user household.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Monitoring the electricity consumption of devices plugged into the smart plug can be useful, particularly with increasing prices. The app neatly breaks down energy consumption by day and month, making it easy to see how much power you’ve used and how much you’ve saved.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

According to my plug-in energy monitor, the smart plug consumed between 0.1W and 0.2W. Provided the devices you have connected use more power than this when in standby, you’ll save cash.

Since the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a maximum rating of 16A, it can cope with any standard plug-in devices and even multiway power strips. I connected my smart plug to my PC’s monitor, a Google Nest Hub, Amazon Echo Show 15 and other devices that I need on only while working, and then used the smart plug to cut off power when I finish work. It’s a neat way of saving some money.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a well-priced device that can monitor power consumption as well as deliver remote socket control, the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is a great choice. For basic on/off control there are cheaper smart plugs available with the same options, or others that are compatible with a wider range of smart home systems.

Final Thoughts If you’re simply looking for on/off control, the TCP Smart WiFi Plug offers better value, particularly when bought in multi-packs, plus works in the same Smart Life system. For those looking for a device that works with more systems, then the Philips Hue Smart Plug works through Apple HomeKit, plus it can be controlled via the Hue range of wireless remotes. However, if you want to monitor power consumption, the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is a superb bit of kit and very competitively priced. For anything else, check out my guide to the best smart plugs. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for at least a week We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each light is to automate

FAQs To which Wi-Fi networks can the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug connect? It can connect to 2.4GHz networks only. What apps can the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug be controlled by? It can be controlled via the Humax app or the Smart Life app.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) ASIN Model Number Connectivity Voice Assistant Smart assistants App Control Plug Type Number of Plugs Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug £13.99 Humax 55 x 58 x 55 MM B09V8BQ1XR Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug Wi-Fi Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Yes Yes Single 1 ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.