 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sound and Vision: AirPods 3 aren’t for audiophiles and that’s fine.

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

So, the Apple AirPods 3 are here. After years of rumours, leaks and speculation, their existence is official, and while they look an improvement on previous generations, they tell a familiar story.

And you know what? That’s fine.

Since Apple popularised the true wireless market, the company has fallen behind in the sound department. Sony has led the charge, and even budget firms like Lypertek sate the need for a better true wireless listening experience.

Despite Apple making a nod towards the AirPods 3 catering to ‘serious listeners’, that isn’t really the case. Unlike what some analysts seem to think about whom these AirPods were for in the first place, these earbuds aren’t courting the audiophile segment in the same the AirPods Max attempted to.

If Apple was indeed making that point, it wouldn’t have gone down the design route that has been chosen for the AirPods 3. The custom low distortion driver and high dynamic range amplifier, along with their contoured shape to deliver sound directly into the ear are all improvements, but it’s still a one-size fits all headphone.

Without ear-tips you don’t get the protective seal to ward off against external noises, so to an extent your listening experience is still at the mercy of what’s around you.

What the AirPods 3 do offer is an extension of the Apple experience. The instant pairing with iOS devices, MagSafe functionality, improved call quality for FaceTime calls and, in particular, support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos flair that features within the iOS ecosystem.

IPX4 makes these earbuds a (slightly) better option for workouts and better suited to dealing with wet weather. And with battery life extended, you can get more use from them. They’re not an overhaul or radical departure, but the changes make sense for Apple users. These are earbuds intended to stop the Apple faithful from fleeing the flock.

They’d never have noise cancellation for instance, as the form factor simply wouldn’t allow it to be truly effective. Huawei tried it with its FreeBuds and it was, to put it bluntly, rubbish. Not every headphone warrants active noise cancellation, and if you want ANC within the AirPods family, there’s the Pro model for the best overall experience.

With all that said, these AirPods won’t hold appeal to customers not already in the iOS ecosystem. While the AirPods 2 are now positioned as the entry-level model to cover stricter budgets, they’ve been at a lower price for several months and, in my opinion, are more likely to be forgotten going forward.

The new model serves as an upgrade in virtually every way, cheaper than the previous mid-range model was (£169 from £199) and with better features, so there’s little reason to buy the older model unless you want to save some pounds.

So, even though they are hugely successful, the AirPods have stood at something of a crossroads in recent years. The influx of competition making for a crowded market, the quality of those earphones being above what Apple was offering, and it’s here that the AirPods 3 come in, steadying the ship without rocking the boat.

It remains to be seen whether the AirPods 3 have enough to bring the unconverted onboard but for Apple fans, they’re everything they need to be.

You might like…

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: What’s the difference?

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 5 days ago
AirPods 3 finally unleashed at Apple event

AirPods 3 finally unleashed at Apple event

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.