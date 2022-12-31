Fast Charge: The mobile tech we’re excited about in 2023

OPINION: 2022 was an incredible year for mobile tech, with Apple, Samsung, Google and the rest putting their best feet forward with amazing smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and wireless headphones.

2023 promises to be even better, with a slew of advancements across the board. We’ll see fringe form factors become mainstream and Apple take a giant leap into a new reality. Speaking of Apple, we’re pretty confident the iPhone 15 will bring the biggest changes to the range in years. In the gaming realm, we could see one of the best consoles of all time finally get a sequel.

Google Pixel Fold

Google has done a lot of the groundwork in making Android much more robust for foldable and larger displays, but the Pixel line is yet to feel those benefits. That should change in 2023 when, after years of rumours, Google pulls the trigger on the Pixel Fold.

Recent render leaks have predicted a large 5.7-inch cover screen, opening out to a 7.69-inch tablet display. The Tensor G2 will apparently do the heavy lifting while the trademark Pixel camera bar will house three snappers. We’re excited about the pure Android experience on a foldable display, and it may be a watershed moment for the sector.

Big iPhone 15 changes

The iPhone range might be in for its biggest shake up in years. USB-C should finally replace Lightning port on the iPhone 15, getting ahead of EU common charger regulations in 2024. It also seems likely the iPhone 15 (at least the Pro model) will get a periscope camera for the first time for proper lossless zoom. It also might be time for Apple to shake the design up a bit, as the iPhone 14 look is now three generations old. It’s also possible will see a rugged iPhone 15 Ultra to accompany the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple’s VR/AR headset

It’s often said that a tech sector only truly matures when Apple enters the realm. It was true of smartwatches, MP3 players and tablets and in 2023 we can probably add AR/VR headsets to the list. The first-generation mixed reality product is one of tech’s worst kept secrets and we’re excited to see how it manifests this year. How reliant will it be on the iPhone for power? How long will battery life be? What are the experiences that Apple chooses to showcase that differentiates it from Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

Nintendo Switch 2

This is more of a hope than a prediction, but we’re excited about the prospect of a Nintendo Switch 2 in 2023. The 2017 model is starting to look its age, and sales suggest that most people who are going to buy one have bought one. It’s time for that chipset to be upgraded and it’s time for that resolution to be boosted to 4K, at least via the TV mode. Hopefully this happens in time for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.