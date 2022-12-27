What to expect from Samsung in 2023

Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023.

Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Watch 5 deal we’ve been waiting for! You can save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon right now in the Boxing Day sales Amazon

Was £269

Now £219 Save £50

Samsung dominated the Trusted Reviews Awards in 2022, with seven wins. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won best smartphone, while the innovative Samsung Freestyle won best portable projector. The Korean giant was also award for the best monitor, thanks to the M8 Smart Monitor and the best gaming monitor courtesy of the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022)

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 won best Chromebook and Samsung even won best vacuum for the Samsung Bespoke Jet, which is taking the mick a little bit if you’re asking us.

After a year like that, what else could Samsung do in 2023?

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Like clockwork, the Samsung Galaxy S23 range arrives in the early part of the year. As a result, it’s often not all that exciting despite the massive quality on show. It doesn’t appear as if the design will change, but all phones will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, rather than the Exynos in some territories. There’ll likely be larger batteries. Leaked camera samples suggest big improvements on that front too, and leaked promotional images suggest some fancy new colourways too.

Loads of incredible televisions

CES 2023 is just around the corner and Samsung is sure to deliver some of the most fancied TV sets and monitors on the show floor. Last year Samsung pushed the boat out even further with its QLED range. Expect Samsung to once again debut new technologies for its 4K and 8K sets. Recent rumours have spoken of a larger screen option and deeper blacks than ever. Likewise, we’d expect Samsung to continue it’s incredible work in the gaming monitor space though the Odyssey line.

Speaking of gaming, the company will bring the new Gaming Hub which overs access to so many more of its TV sets.

Sorting out the smart home

Samsung’s CES 2023 keynote is said to focus on a ‘smarter home ecosystem’ via the company’s SmartThings platform. The theme of the forthcoming address is “Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.” The company will be helped in that goal by the launch of the Matter standard which promises greater interoperability.

“At CES 2022, Samsung will present a new and expanded SmartThings experience that integrates your home ecosystem even more seamlessly with a system, that is supported by enhanced security,” the company said in December.

Fifth-generation foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series phones have definitely come of age, but 2023 might be the year they become Samsung’s true flagship phones and truly break through into the mainstream. What would it take for you to adopt a foldable? Come on, you know you’ve thought about it before…

What would you hope to see from Samsung in 2023? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.