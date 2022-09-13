 large image

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is called Tears of the Kingdom and lands on May 13

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo has finally confirmed the name and release date for the Breath of the Wild sequel. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on May 12 2023 for Switch consoles.

The announcement came during the Nintendo Direct event, but remained a little shy on details about the game itself.

Nintendo released a brief teaser trailer that included some brief game footage showing Link exploring a world beyond Hyrule. The trailer sees our hero free falling from above the clouds and, at one point, landing on a new, bird-like glider.

In its press release Nintendo does deploy a particularly cryptic reference to how Link’s “endless adventure begins again” in the sequel. That’s being widely interpreted as the rumoured inclusion of a time travel feature, but we’ll see.

A press release from Nintendo reads: “In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”

The sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild has certainly been a long time coming. Nintendo first announced work had commenced back in 2019. It was scheduled to arrive this year, but it surprised few when Nintendo confirmed the return of one of its most valued properties had slipped until 2023. We wouldn’t be surprised to see that release pushed farther into 2023, but at least we can pin our hopes on May 12 for now.

The original Breath of the Wild remains arguably one of the most well received games of all time. We gave it a five start review back in March 2017. At the time our reviewer wrote: “If there’s a better game out there than Breath of the Wild, I haven’t played it. Nintendo has created, for me, the greatest game of all time. It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.”

Let’s hope the sequel lives up to it!

