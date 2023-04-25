 large image

Motorola Razr (2023) huge external display confirmed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s been confirmed that the Motorola Razr (2023) will pack a huge external display.

Back in February we saw well-sourced renders of Motorola’s forthcoming foldable revision, which we’re referring to as the Razr (2023). They appeared to reveal a huge external display that made the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s look very puny indeed.

Now Lenovo executive Chen Jin has confirmed the news, with a little extra detail. The executive revealed on Weibo that the forthcoming foldable will pack a 3.5-inch cover screen.

Or at least, he strongly suggests that this will be the size of the Razr (2023) cover screen. In a series of posts, he Chen Jin talks about the major advance that the original iPhone brought about with its 3.5-inch display. The accompanying image says only that the Razr (2023) screen will have a ‘3.X-inch’ display, before inviting readers to guess what that final figure will be.

It seems obvious that this key component will be at least 3.5 inches in size.

That’s bigger than the current flip phone external display champ, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, with its 3.26-inch cover screen. Rumour has it that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will up the size of its external screen significantly, though ‘only’ to 3.4 inches.

We were big fans of the Motorola Razr (2022), awarding it 4.5 stars for its creaseless inner display, decent camera, and flagship performance. Motorola’s clean software always elevates the experience, too. We’re looking forward to seeing what the Motorola Razr (2023) can do.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

