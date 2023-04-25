Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 early amidst intense competition

Samsung has been tipped to launch its next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, a little earlier than usual.

According to Samsung fan site SamMobile, the South Korean manufacturer will hold its next big Unpacked event at the end of July. Previous events, which have been used to announce the Foldable Galaxy Z range in recent years, have taken place in August.

Why might Samsung be keen to hurry things along? The report speculates that it could come down to a hotting up foldable scene. In particular, Google will be announcing its own first foldable in May, with availability predicted for some time in June.

The Pixel Fold is predicted to be a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold range, with a similar ‘phone to tablet’ form factor. Indeed, Google is rumoured to be targeting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and indeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly, with similar pricing, as well as a marketing focus on some areas that have traditionally been a little less than stellar in the Fold series.

Rumour has it the Pixel Fold will have an extremely robust hinge, a stellar camera, and a whopping 24 hour battery life.

Add in the host of very slick leaked renders that show the Pixel Tablet to be a desirable piece of kit, and that respectable Google branding, and you can understand why Samsung might be sweating a little. Bringing that next Unpacked event forward and stealing some of Google’s thunder might not be worst idea.