 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 early amidst intense competition

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has been tipped to launch its next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, a little earlier than usual.

According to Samsung fan site SamMobile, the South Korean manufacturer will hold its next big Unpacked event at the end of July. Previous events, which have been used to announce the Foldable Galaxy Z range in recent years, have taken place in August.

Why might Samsung be keen to hurry things along? The report speculates that it could come down to a hotting up foldable scene. In particular, Google will be announcing its own first foldable in May, with availability predicted for some time in June.

The Pixel Fold is predicted to be a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold range, with a similar ‘phone to tablet’ form factor. Indeed, Google is rumoured to be targeting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and indeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly, with similar pricing, as well as a marketing focus on some areas that have traditionally been a little less than stellar in the Fold series.

Rumour has it the Pixel Fold will have an extremely robust hinge, a stellar camera, and a whopping 24 hour battery life.

Add in the host of very slick leaked renders that show the Pixel Tablet to be a desirable piece of kit, and that respectable Google branding, and you can understand why Samsung might be sweating a little. Bringing that next Unpacked event forward and stealing some of Google’s thunder might not be worst idea.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six best foldables we’ve tested

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six best foldables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

Max Parker 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.