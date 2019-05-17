YouTube VR will be an Oculus Quest launch app – and we couldn’t be more excited

YouTube VR will be available to step into on Facebook’s latest VR headset, the Oculus Quest, from day one.

The new entry-level headset, which doesn’t require mains power or a connection to a powerful gaming PC to work, goes on sale next Tuesday, the 21st of May.

The service, which is already available for the Oculus Rift and Oculus Go, as well as the HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR, PlayStation VR and Google Daydream View.

As far was we’re concerned, the Oculus Quest is already a hit, and it’s not even gone on sale yet. It’s easily the most accessible and affordable commercial VR system to date, and if anything is going to see the format make further inroads into the mainstream, it’s the Quest.

Related: Best VR games

There’s already plenty of YouTube VR content to soft through as it is, but most of these are professionally shot 360 degree video projects, like the BBC’s In 360: Notre-Dame Cathedral before the fire and GoPro’s Swimming With Wild Dolphins in the Ocean.

In a bid to further ‘democratise’ VR, Google is pushing its VR180 format. Recording VR in 180 degrees is significantly easier (and cheaper) than recording 360 degree video, which is notoriously tricky to get right.

Google’s also now taking applications for a European version of its YouTube VR Creator Lab. This three day boot camp will take place in London, at YouTube’s King’s Cross office, between the 25th and 27th of June, and will see successful applicants getting a free VR180 camera, as well as $20,000 (£15,679, €17,900) to help fund their projects and ongoing mentoring.

Not just anybody can rock up and apply though – you’ll need to be fluent in English, and live and be able to work in the UK, EU, EEA or Switzerland. Oh, and you’ll need to be an established YouTuber with over 100,000 subscribers regularly tuning in to your content – a condition which would currently rule us out (hint hint).