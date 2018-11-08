Best VR Games 2018: All the best games for your headset

Virtual reality continues to innovate with new experiences all the time, many of which challenge the idea of gaming as we’ve never seen before. Among the countless, and admittedly fun, shooting galleries you’ll find artistic experiments, sweat-inducing workouts and otherworldly adventures just waiting to be discovered.

With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, we have plenty of choices when it comes to games and experiences to delve into with virtual reality. Plus there are also many great VR titles available on mobile devices, particularly for players with a Google Daydream or Samsung Gear headset.

Trusted Reviews has compiled a list of the very best. Keep in mind this list compiled just PC and console VR experiences.

Skyrim VR

Pros:

Explore the world of Skyrim VR

The whole experience has been transitioning in a new medium

Controls are surprisingly intuitive to use

Cons:

Sense of perspective takes a while to grow used to

No additional content beyond the vanilla experience

Skyrim is an absolutely massive experience that has stood the test of time thanks to its excellent writing, sprawling world and wonderful sense of scale. Now, Bethesda has transported the beloved RPG into virtual reality, and it feels fantastic.

Whether you’re playing on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, the entire journey has been curated to fit the medium through new control methods and movement options. It all feels surprisingly seamless, and swinging a virtual sword towards oncoming bandits never grows old.

Skyrim VR isn’t without its quirks yet presents one of the finest cases of traditional gameplay experiences being transported into the world of virtual reality. If you own a headset, this is difficult to pass up.

Fallout 4 VR

Pros:

Post-apocalypse really comes alive in VR

Gunplay feels heavy and realistic

The world is huge and ripe for exploration

Cons:

Has all the flaws of Fallout 4 even in VR

Takes a while to get used to

Fallout 4 VR was arguably the biggest VR title of 2017. Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG has been translated in its entirety to virtual reality with all of its detailed environments and engaging gunplay intact.

Exploring the Boston Wasteland is far more immersive when its inhabitants are capable of walking right up to you and, when the situation calls for it, can be blown away by a variety of brutal weapons.

While currently exclusive to HTC Vive, Fallout 4 VR can be played on Oculus Rift with a bit of creative tinkering. When it comes to RPG experiences in virtual reality, Fallout 4 is easily one of the best out there by a country mile.

Beat Saber

Pros:

Fast, responsive and satisfying

Some brilliant tracks

Absolutely gorgeous in motion

Lovely sense of impact to each note

Cons:

The song selection is a bit limited

Custom track creator is currently unofficial

Rhythm games in virtual reality are at their best when you can really feel the impact of each beat, every single note you strike responding with thunderous impact as the song plays before you. Beat Saber perfects this with a simplistic yet enthralling experience where every strike leaves you smiling like a musical master.

As the player, you wield two lightsabers and slice notes as they come toward you. You’ll also need to avoid oncoming obstacles against the rhythm, making this more than just a game, it’s also a physical workout. While the selection of songs is limited right now, the developers have promised new features and tunes to come in future updates.

Arizona Sunshine

Pros:

Dispatching zombies is a blast in virtual reality

A fun, unpredictable sense of humour

Shooting mechanics are accurate and satisfying

Cons:

Environments can feel strangely empty

The tongue-in-cheek narration isn’t for everyone

We’ve been blasting away zombies in video games for years, and now you can finally do it with a virtual headset slapped on your head. Arizona Sunshine is a first-person shooter where you fire first and ask questions later.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic desert town, you play as a foul-mouthed outlaw who seems to take joy in dispatching the undead. Of course, that means he’s kitted out with a ridiculous arsenal of guns and weapons for you to play with.

Resident Evil 7

Pros:

Amazing sound design

Genuinely terrifying

Superb voice acting across the board

Stellar visuals

Cons:

Some plot points aren’t as impactful as they should be

The latest entry in Capcom’s beloved survival horror series is playable, in its entirety, through the medium of virtual reality. While not too spooky when played with just a controller, seeing everything in the realm of VR is a completely different matter.

Morbid creatures lurk around every corner waiting to jump out at you, giving you no way of looking away or hiding behind a nearby sofa cushion. It’s incredibly tense, combining traditional Resi tropes with a new technology in some amazing ways.

Superhot VR

Pros:

Arguably the most badass VR experience out there

Razor sharp controls whatever you’re doing

Levels are smart and tightly designed

Cons:

A bit on the short side

Superhot VR is easily one of the coolest shooters available to play in virtual reality. You’re in a virtual world where time only moves when you do. This logic applies not only to objects and bullets, but all of the enemies rushing toward you as well.

Each level becomes a delightful game of violent experimentation as you figure out the most stylish approach to eliminate those before you. It’s unbelievably satisfying and something we cannot recommend enough for VR newcomers.

Elite: Dangerous

Pros:

Captures the spirit of the classic game

Solid space combat and trading

Moments of epic grandeur

A vast galaxy to conquer your own way

Cons:

Woefully inaccessible

Can feel dry and repetitive

Having originally launched back in late 2014, Elite Dangerous is now the finished article and also supports VR on PC.

Compared to EVE: Valkyrie, Elite is a much more patient and considered affair as you journey through space collecting, trading, and engaging in combat in a 1:1 recreation of the Milky Way.

It’s up to you how you choose to explore the galaxy and earn cash – either via legal or illegal means – and in a persistent online world, you’re guaranteed to make some friends and enemies along either path.

Batman: Arkham VR

Pros:

Superb narrative

Great use of VR

Excellent value for money

Cons:

Occasional technical hiccups

Be honest, you’ve always wanted to be the Batman. Stepping into the boots and strapping on the cape of the iconic crime fighter as you glide across the grimy streets of Gotham. Batman Arkham VR does just this.

Developed by Rocksteady, this first-person experience can be completed in about 90 minutes but provides a great level of superhero immersion that simply can’t be found anywhere else.

Taking place in the very same universe created by the beloved Arkham franchise, Arkham VR has you solving puzzles, fighting bad guys and reliving the origin story of our troubled hero. For the first time ever, you can see Bruce Wayne’s parents get capped right before your very eyes.

Robinson: The Journey

Pros:

Tyson III offers an immersive and enjoyable world

Proves that a full-length story game can be done on the platform

Dinosaurs AND Sci-Fi, what’s not to love?

Cons:

Disappointing visuals

Lack of motion controls

Virtual reality has given developers everywhere the greatest gift a creator can hope for – a new medium to explore. Without a design rulebook to follow, Crytek has gleefully created a first person walking simulator that manages to feel completely unique.

While many PSVR experiences claim to let you inhabit another world, Robinson: The Journey fully embraces the medium and in doing so comes the closest to actually delivering on that promise.

It’s not without its flaws but still manages to deliver an ambitious, narrative-led experience that offers the kind of immersive escapism the medium was made for. It may be overpriced and not much of a looker, but Crytek’s latest still sits comfortably as one of the most essential PSVR titles to date.

EVE: Valkyrie

Pros:

VR actually used as a great gameplay mechanic

Carrier Assault mode is a LOT of fun

Cons:

Very expensive for the amount of content on offer

Microtransactions in a £60 game are out of order, frankly

EVE: Valkyrie is a bespoke VR experience that delivers incredible space combat directly from the cockpit.

As it’s a game built from the ground up for VR, motion sickness isn’t as overwhelming as in other games. However, in a game where you’ll be doing loop-the-loops and barrel rolls in space, you can certainly expect an adjustment period.

Players can take part in intense multiplayer dogfights, unlocking new ships and items as they progress through the ranks. This is definitely a game for short-term thrills and spills, offering arcade action that’s perfect for showing your friends exactly what VR is all about.

Rez Infinite

Pros:

A shining example of how games are enhanced by VR

Incredible soundtrack

Looks stunning

Very simple to play

Cons:

Can cause sensory overload, especially if the headset isn’t in “sweet spot”

Rez Infinite is an experience that has to be played in virtual to truly be believed. It’s a visual marvel and you fly through psychedelic stages filled with flashing colours and unpredictable enemies darting about the screen. You’re a dynamic spectre is a digitally beautiful world awash with wonder, and it’s simply a joy to play.

It’s simply one of the best games in VR right now. A perfect example of what virtual reality can bring to traditional games that you know and love. To the VR naysayers, hold this game into their face and tell them to shut it. It looks and sounds gorgeous, plays brilliantly and for just £24.99 is an absolute must-buy.

