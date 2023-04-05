Your old iPhone could soon lose Apple Music, Apple TV and more

Popular Apple subscription services could soon stop working on older devices, according to a new rumour.

Devices running on the old iOS 11 software will be cut off from Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News and Apple Fitness+, says the previously reliable @StellaFudge on Twitter.

While iCloud will remain available, the other apps will no longer work on certain iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV models running near-obsolete versions of the operating system.

The leaker reckons the shutdown will happen early next month and users will be given notifications to update their devices. In many cases, of course, that will not be possible so new hardware would need to be purchased to continue enjoying Apple Music and the like.

If this change does come into effect in May, it’s not going to affect too many Apple devices owners, with very few iPhones maxing out at iOS 11 currently still in use. Indeed, all but 8% of active iPhones currently run iOS 15 or below.

As 9to5Mac points out, there has been a recent support post from Apple instructing users what to do if they receive a notification “that your software version will no longer support Apple Services.” The page advises users to update to the latest version of the requisite operating systems, but doesn’t offer a contingency for when devices have reached the end of the road.

“Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services,” the page reads.

Apple is preparing to lift the lid on iOS 17 at WWDC at the start of June. According to a report today, all iPhone models currently compatible with iOS 16 will receive the update.