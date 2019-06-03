Apple has just announced iOS 13, iPadOS and the ridiculously expensive Mac Pro and XDR Display.

You’ll be waiting a while to get your hands on the Mac Pro, but you can snag yourself an update to the latest versions iOS, macOS and the new iPadOS today.

There is a catch, however: you have to be a registered Apple developer.

This is usually how Apple does things and it allows developers to get an early look at the new software, start planning updates for their apps and ensure everything works as it should when the software becomes officially available to all later in the year; usually around the time the next iPhone (which could be the iPhone 11 this year) is released in September.

The beta process also allows Apple to iron out any bugs it has in the software.

To download the beta software you’ll need to head to Apple’s developer portal, log-in with your account details and install the files either via iTunes or directly through your device. This is a paid-for service and you’ll need to have an active subscription to access it.

Tim Cook said on stage during WWDC the betas would be available today (June 3), however at the time of publishing they are not. We’d assume they’ll be made available very shortly.

When is the iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta available?

In recent years Apple has begun to utilise public betas for its new software. This allows those not paying the £99/$99 developer fee to get in on the action a bit early.

During WWDC 2019, Tim Cook announced that the next round of public betas for these new services will be available in July. Usually, the process of installing these betas is very simple and it can all be done on the device.

iOS 13 boasts a number of new features for the iPhone including a Dark Mode, enhancements to the Photos and Maps apps and Memoji make-up. iPadOS brings greater multitasking support and a new Files app to the iPad.