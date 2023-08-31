Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

A flurry of products are being announced as the IFA electronics event takes place in Berlin and Yamaha has added to the list with its R-N600A network receiver and MusicCast 200 music system.

Starting with the former, the R-N600A is an entry-level receiver built around Yamaha’s pure audio design concept ToP-ART (Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology) that aims to deliver “the utmost in amplifier performance”.

The unit integrates ESS DACs (SABRE ES9010K2M 384 kHz / 32-bit) that has been used in Yamaha’s higher-end models to reproduce “ultra-high” resolution sound sources with the highest quality.

The R-N600A is compatible with the brand’s original MusicCast network system to stream and share music across devices, and it also incorporates Yamaha’s True Sound feature, a mix of analogue audio technological and digital advancement to create an immersive, high quality music performance. Connections include a sub out for adding an additional subwoofer, phono input for connecting to a turntable and digital optical out to connect to a TV.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can currently be grabbed on a generous Three contract for a low monthly fee.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • 30GB of data
  • £24/month, no upfront cost
View Deal

The MusicCast 200 is a multimedia music system that supports a wide-range of audio sources and playback such as Bluetooth streaming, CD, DAB+/FM radio and USB. The addition of MusicCast to the model unlocks multi-room playback and multi-source audio control, and there’s a Qi wireless plate incorporated into the design for charging mobile devices.

Yamaha MusicCast 200
credit: Yamaha

And it comes with integrated 2-wat coaxial speakers, which Yamaha claims offer accurate reproduction over a wide frequency range from “dynamic, solid” bass to high frequencies “rich in harmonic content” and a “naturally” warm midrange.

The onboard DSP (digital sound processing) technology helps to expand the soundstage beyond the confines of its compact enclosure, and there’s a Sound Mode switch with Bass Booster setting for increasing the low end of the frequency range; along with an equalizer function that provides finer control over bass, midrange, and treble.

The R-N600A is priced at £699 / €799 and goes on sale in October, while the MusicCast 200 is priced at £599 / €699, though there’s no word yet on when that will go on sale.

You might like…

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Chris Smith 58 mins ago
The new Fairphone 5’s software support leaves Apple and Samsung in the dust

The new Fairphone 5’s software support leaves Apple and Samsung in the dust

Lewis Painter 23 hours ago
TCL’s latest budget phone has a unique feature I’d love to see on a future iPhone

TCL’s latest budget phone has a unique feature I’d love to see on a future iPhone

Max Parker 2 days ago
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is coming to a TCL TV near you in 2024

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is coming to a TCL TV near you in 2024

Kob Monney 3 days ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.