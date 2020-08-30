Yamaha has announced two new AV receivers in the RX-V4A and RX-V6A, both of which will feature support for 8K and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Yamaha’s latest AV receivers sees some of the latest technology in the AV world trickling down to more affordable prices.

Both the RX-V4A 5.2 channel amplifier and RX-V6A 7.2 channel amplifier will be getting support for HDR10+ active metadata, native 8K resolution, 4K/120Hz and HDMI 2.1 functionality in a future firmware update (December 2020). Those HDMI 2.1 features includes Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, Quick Frame Transport and Quick Media Switching, with the first two ensuring that these new receivers will be a good fit for the next-gen gaming consoles in the Ps5 and Xbox Series X.

Also in the pipeline for the RX-V6A is Dolby Atmos with Height Virtualization technology. Expected early in 2021, this update helps to simulate the height channels of the Atmos without the need for in-ceiling or upward firing speakers in a system. Up to five speakers can be configured to replicate the effect of two in-ceiling speakers, or all seven channels used to create a similar effect to four overhead speakers. The V6A also has a newly designed circuit that achieves both high slew rate and stable signal transmission for a rapid response to changes inputs and a more precise signal transmission.

Other features include Yamaha’s YPAO optimiser, which analyses the acoustics of your room and the system, and with a carefully placed at your listening position corrects the sound for the best performance. For those who have a MusicCast 50 or MusicCast 20 speaker, they can be used as rear-channels when wirelessly connected to either AV receiver.

There’s support baked in for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and control via the MusicCast app. The RX-V4A is priced at £449, while the RX-V6A will be priced at £649. Both are set to go on sale in October.

