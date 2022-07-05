 large image

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro announced with sleek new design

Jon Mundy

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, a new high-end version of its popular fitness tracker.

The Mi Band 7 Pro with its premium metal body and colourful silicone bands, looks a little like a stretched-out Apple Watch. It’s more like a rounded rectangle than a rounded square though, much like the Huawei Watch Fit 2 before it.

Design aside, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro supplies a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 resolution, which plays host to 180 watch faces and an always-on mode.

It’s powered by a 235mAh battery, which is expected to last 12 days of normal usage, and half that if you really push it.

While it might look more like a smartwatch, this is still very much a fitness tracker. There’s built-in GPS and 117 exercise modes on offer, while swimmers can enjoy swim tracking with 5ATM water resistance.

You also get a heart rate monitor and an SpO2 sensor for health tracking.

Despite its Pro name, the Mi Band 7 Pro isn’t massively more expensive than the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 that was announced back in May. The Pro model is available in China now at a cost of CNY 400, which works out to around £50.

There’s no news of a global launch just year. Given that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 also just launched globally, around month on from its China-only launch, we’re not expecting to have to wait too long for a wider rollout.

