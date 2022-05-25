 large image

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 announced with better display and 120 exercises

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 7, the latest entry in its hugely popular affordable fitness tracker range, in its native China.

Last year’s Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was one of our favourite cheap fitness trackers, with an eye-catching AMOLED display, excellent battery life, and a full suite of fitness-tracking features – all for around £40.

Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 looks to follow closely in its predecessor’s footsteps. It’s got the same stealthy design, albeit with an expanded roster of 10 colour options.

As for improvements, Xiaomi has added a larger 1.62-inch AMOLED display this time around, compared to the 1.52-inch screen of the Mi Band 6. It still retains that same 326 ppi pixel density, courtesy of an accompanying bump in resolution, and it gets brighter to the tune of 500 nits too.

Xiaomi has also supplied more than 100 new watch faces to show its larger screen off. Some of those are designed to showcase the display’s new always-on display function.

Battery life has also improved, with a bump to a 180mAh cell (up from 125mAh) and the promise of up to 15 days of typical usage on a single charge, or nine days of heavier usage. Bluetooth 5.2 should ensure better connectivity to your smartphone, too.

In terms of fitness tracking, Xiaomi has massively expanded the number of available exercises from 30 to 120.

We don’t have global rollout details yet, but a Chinese price of CNY 239 for the non-NFC entry model represents a slight bump up from the Mi Band 6’s CNY 229. We would expect it to retain a £40-ish price point whenever it lands in the UK.

By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
