First Impressions

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is still available at a great price and if it can deliver the performance to match the design, this could be a bit of a winner for Huawei.

Australia TBC Key Features Display 1.74-inch with AMOLED tech

Software Runs on Harmony OS and works with Android and iOS

Fitness features Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and has GPS

Introduction

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 sees Huawei follow up its half smartwatch, half fitness tracker wearable with a device that looks very similar to its predecessor, but there are a couple of notable changes in the design and the addition of some surprisingly big features from its pricier watches.

It’s stuck at the same £129.99 price as the first Fit, but it looks like the Fit 2 is offering even more value for money than the original.

Design

An updated mechanism for changing straps

Larger display when compared to the original

At first glance, the Watch Fit 2 doesn’t look strikingly different from the first Fit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

There are three different versions up for grabs – Active, Classic and Elegant all in different colours and you’ve got your pick of silicone, leather and Milanese strap options. Fortunately, Huawei is using new quick-change straps to make it easier to mix things up.

There is a big change with the screen. There was a very good screen on the first Fit and now Huawei has managed to jump up from a 1.64 inch, 456 x 280 AMOLED one, to a larger 1.74-inch, 480 x 336 pixel resolution version. It was hard to judge really how much of a difference that improved resolution and screen size in a pretty poorly lit demo room, but I would happily take more screen on this wearable.

I didn’t get a chance to whip one on my wrist, but it looks like the Watch Fit 2 is going to sit in a very similar fashion to the first Fit. It’s roughly the same weight and if you’re sold on the idea of a fitness tracker with a big screen that’s not quite the size of a smartwatch, it looks like this is going to deliver again.

Huawei hasn’t budged from giving it the same 5ATM water resistance rating, which means it’s safe for swimming and showering. Just don’t go deeper than 50 metres when you do.

Features and battery life

Animated workouts

10 days of battery life

Built-in GPS

The headline feature on the Huawei Watch Fit was the introduction of animated workouts. On the Fit 2, everything from the Fit makes the cut including that, but it’s fair to say Huawei has ramped things up in terms of what this tracker/smartwatch hybrid is capable of and evolved some of those existing features.

You’ve got built-in GPS and support for the dual-band, five-system GNSS feature Huawei included on its Watch GT Runner. That should lead to improved outdoor tracking for runs, rides and hikes and it’s great to see added to a device with such a low price.

Huawei’s TruSeen 5.0 optical sensor is on board here too and that will take care of delivering heart rate, blood oxygen monitoring and powering stress tracking.

You’ve still got those animated workouts and access to 97 workout modes, but there’s more coming for runners. There’s now animated warm-up routines that you can access from the run tracking screen to make sure your body is ready to tackle some run time. Huawei is also bringing in the Running Ability Index, Training Load and VO2 Max features from its watches to help you assess your training and when to train. It’s letting you follow training plans and surprisingly, you can even import routes to the Watch Fit 2 to help navigate your way.

The Watch Fit 2 still doubles as a smartwatch and all the things you could do on the first Fit are still here. You can view notifications, control music and view weather forecasts. It does run on HarmonyOS, but you’re not going to be able to download apps to it.

Huawei has now added a speaker into the mix, so you can take calls as well when you’re paired to your phone over Bluetooth if that’s something you’ve been yearning to do.

While it seems Huawei has beefed up the capacity of the battery, it’s seemingly not budged from offering the same battery numbers as its predecessor. It’s up to 10 days and we imagine that drops to 7 days in heavy usage just like the original Watch Fit. It will be interestingly though to see how much of a drain the improved outdoor tracking will be to reach those numbers

First Impressions The first Huawei Watch Fit was a very likeable wearable and with the Watch Fit 2, you're getting some pretty sizable features from Huawei's full-fat watches along with an improved screen. Huawei Watch Fit 2 specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Screen Size IP rating Waterproof Operating System GPS Huawei Watch Fit 2 £129.99 Huawei 1.74 inches Not Disclosed 5ATM Harmony OS Yes ›

