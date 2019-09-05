Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings the beloved JRPG to Switch in 2020

This week’s Nintendo Direct closed off with an absolute barn burner of announcement – Xenoblade Chronicles is coming to the Switch with the mother of all makeovers.

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, Monolith Soft’s epic adventure was critically beloved, but fell into obscurity after going out of print. Even now, physical copies will cost you a pretty penny.

It received a muted revival of sorts on the New 3DS, although being exclusive to a new system with further visual compromises made it a hard pill for people outside of hardcore audiences. So, the Definitive Edition is a very welcome sight indeed.

The Direct provided us with a minute of footage so it’s difficult to tell what exactly has changed beyond the enhanced visuals, which appear to run in the engine that powered Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It looks gorgeous, especially for Switch.

All of the character models, environments and music have seemingly been fully remastered for current hardware, bringing Xenoblade Chronicles into the new generation with absurd style. A new area is also teased, which could mean this is more than a re-release, but also a meaningful expansion of the original.

I won’t lie that I’m still desperate for a Xenoblade Chronicles X port, a hugely ambitious JRPG that launched exclusively for the Nintendo Wii U. However, many of its systems relied on the Gamepad, so imagine it’s harder than many other ports that’ve made their way to Switch.

“Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an excellent JRPG with a truly extravagant open world begging to be explored. Its in-depth battle system and impressively paced narrative help to deliver a smooth experience, despite its massive run-time,” reads my 4.5/5 review of the franchises’ last instalment.

‘The Nintendo Switch has yet another jewel in its exclusive library, cementing itself as a system never to be underestimated. Now, if you’ll excuse me, Alrest is calling.’

If the remake of Xenoblade Chronicles can match the quality of this in any way, shape or form – we’re in for an absolute treat.

