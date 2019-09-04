Here’s everything that was announced in this week’s Nintendo Direct

Tonight, Nintendo held a 40-minute Direct Presentation which featured an abundance of exciting new games, announcements and other upcoming goodies unveiled.

Some of the games featured were ones we knew about before, while others were shown off to the general public for the very first time. Either way, there’s plenty of brilliant things to uncover.

One of the major announcements was Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch finally being confirmed for Nintendo Switch, and it’s coming to the platform next month, so not long to wait at all.

We all received some detailed updates on both Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield, both of which are due to launch before the end of the year. Chances are, they’ll be tonnes of fun and sell like absolute hotcakes.

Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury is confirmed for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and he’s coming this November. The long-awaited Banjo Kazooie fighter is available to play today, so fans can download him right now. More DLC fighters are officially in the works, too.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is finally receiving a Switch Port, one I’ve personally been waiting years to get the recognition it deserves. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, a sequel to the cult classic, was announced alongside the original also being available on Switch right now!

In a rather unexpected reveal, Bethesda made an appearance and announced that Doom 64 of all things is coming to Nintendo Switch to celebrate the game’s anniversary. It’s not especially good, but whatever floats your boat.

SNES titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service on September 6th with a selection of excellent games, and there’s also a classic controller coming for a reasonable price of £26.99.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was featured with an unexpected update, providing a bunch of gorgeous new details on the deserted island you’ll call home, delving into the crafting system, furniture arrangement and the Nookphone – your personal communication device.

The presentation closed with a reveal that genuinely gave us goosebumps – Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020. It’s a spectacular JRPG, and one we’ll happily replay on Nintendo Switch.

We’ve compiled all of the major announcements below, making it easier to pick out whatever you’re excited for:

All the Nintendo Direct announcements

Overwatch is officially coming to Switch on October 15

Trials of Mana Remake coming in 2020

Return of Obra Dinn is coming to Switch in Fall 2019

Super Kirby Clash launching later today

Little Town Hero from Game Freak coming this October

Banjo Kazooie comes to Smash Bros Ultimate today

Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury confirmed from Smash Bros Ultimate

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise revealed

DOOM 64 is receiving an unexpected port on Switch

Pokemon Sword and Shield new features and mechanics unveiled

SNES Games coming to Nintendo Switch Online service

Jedi Knight 2, Dauntless and others receive surprise port

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay details

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition coming in 2020

