Xbox One X sales growing twice as fast as PS4 – Argos

At its inaugural ‘Year in Tech’ event Argos revealed that the Xbox One X has been gaining momentum over the Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch as what it dubs the ‘Fortnite effect’ gives a boost to all gaming products.

Sales for the Xbox One X have grown by 22% so far this year, dwarfing the 11% rise in PS4 sales and 9% rise in Nintendo Switch sales.

While Xbox One X sales are surging, it should still be noted that the PS4 is still the overall market leader in consoles, no doubt buoyed by solid exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-man.

Argos experts also suggest that Xbox’s growth could be down to the Xbox One X being the most recent console launch. It hit shelves in November 2017 and offers a true 4K gaming experience across a big range of best-selling titles.

It’s not just consoles that are doing well thanks to the ‘Fortnite effect’.

Nick Hill, Head of Video Gaming Buying at Argos, said:

“It’s incredible to see how much Fortnite has influenced our customers and inspired a new generation of gamers. Demand for gaming laptops, controllers, gaming chairs and headsets has soared as customers look for ways to further enhance their gaming experience. “Based on previous gaming phenomena like Pokemon Go two years ago, we predict that Fortnite fever will peak this Christmas as more of our customers spend their free time immersing themselves in the game. The Nintendo Switch continues to be a big seller for us, with sales up nine per cent year-on-year, as it allows customers to play games like Fortnite on-the-go or plug it into a TV at home.”

In fact sales of gaming headsets have grown by 65% year-on-year, while gaming chairs are up 25% and controllers 20%, signifying that gamers are looking to enhance their experience.

It’s not just the Xbox One X and consoles that have seen growth. Gaming laptops have had a huge boost with Argos sales growing by 62% since the beginning of the year.

