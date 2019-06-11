Xbox One controllers will work on Project Scarlett – Microsoft pulls a 360

Microsoft has confirmed current generation Xbox One controllers and peripherals will work on its newly unveiled Project Scarlett, Xbox 2 console.

The news was revealed in a statement sent to Windows Central on Monday. The statement reported Partner Director of Program Management at Xbox, Jason Ronald confirmed:

“All your accessories are compatible moving forward as well. If you go and buy an Elite Wireless Controller or Series Two Controller that will be forward compatible on the Scarlett.”

This means all current Xbox One compatible headsets and third party controllers should theoretically work on the new consoles. This is a marked turn around on the strategy Microsoft took when launching the Xbox One.

The Xbox One used a different connection type to the Xbox 360’s peripherals, effectively making older controllers and wireless headsets glorified paperweights when the current-gen console launched.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

Project Scarlett, commonly referred to as the Xbox 2, was unveiled at Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote on Sunday. The console is designed to take on the PS5 when the two consoles launch. The Xbox 2 is set to be released at an unspecified point in “the holiday season 2020”.

Specific details are limited at the moment outside of the fact it will be based off AMD tech and capable of 8K, variable refresh rate gaming with ray tracing. The feature set is on par with what we currently know about the PS5.

The console’s pricing and exact design haven’t been revealed though it will likely have its own new controller at launch, we just don’t know what it looks like yet. Microsoft has also been tight lipped about what Xbox 2 games will be available at launch. The only confirmed launch title we have is Halo Infinite.

Microsoft unveiled a second generation Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 alongside Project Scarlett. The controller is being marketed as the “most advanced” gamepad available and is designed for “pro” and hardcore gamers.