Wolverine for PS5 continuing as planned despite ‘distressing’ Insomniac hack

Chris Smith

Insomniac Games, the studio behind the successful Spider-Man games for PlayStation consoles says it is “saddened and angered” by a cyber attack that saw vast troves of footage from the forthcoming Wolverine game leaked online.

The hack, which we and other publications will not be reporting the contents of, saw 1.3 million private files including unreleased gameplay footage from Marvel’s Wolverine stolen and published without the studio’s consent.

In its first public comments since the attack, the studio thanked fans for their support and said “like Logan… Insomniac is resilient”. It said the development of Marvel’s Wolverine, due around 2026, is continuing as planned.

It also assured gamers that the game is still in early production and, despite the “extremely distressing” setback, the title will “evolve greatly” throughout the process. Further information about the game will be shared when the time is right, the studio said.

The statement reads: “Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It’s deeply appreciated. We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

“We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

“We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan…Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

“While we appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel’s Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.”

