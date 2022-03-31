 large image

Windows 11 BSoD issue to be fixed in new update

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The next Windows 11 update will reportedly fix its recent blue screen of death (BSoD) problems.

Anyone who’s ever owned or operated a Windows PC – which has surely got to be everyone reading this news piece – will be familiar with the Windows blue screen of death. It’s that Microsoft-blue notice that tells you something ain’t right.

In recent years, it’s tried to soften the blow with a cute sad face emoticon, but it’s still one of the most maddening and downright perplexing notifications in all of tech.

Unfortunately, it continues to be a pretty common occurrence too. Windows 11 might be the latest version of Microsoft’s storied OS, but that doesn’t mean it’s been immune to the classic BSoD. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it’s been plagued by them of late.

Fortunately, Microsoft is all set to fix Windows 11’s BSoD issues in a forthcoming update. Apparently, the two key causes of all these blue screen warnings have been identified as DirectX storage and SMB server issues.

Those DirectX issues in particular have meant that millions of PC gamers have been among the most heavily affected.

The imminent KB5011563 patch will address both of these core issues, according to a recent Microsoft support post.

Besides squashing some annoying bugs, the next Windows 11 update will add a couple of new bits and bobs. Chief among those will be the ability to display up to three high-priority toast notifications simultaneously.

Microsoft is testing the fix as we speak, with a likely rollout as part of the April update.

