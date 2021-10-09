Ctrl+Alt+Delete: It’s worth holding back on Windows 11

Windows 11 has officially launched, gradually rolling out to Windows 10 systems across the globe, but should you upgrade to the new operating system straight away? After recent reports, I’m inclined to say no.

My reason for this isn’t because it may brick your PC or cause irreversible damage, but because there are a few kinks in the software that need to be ironed out to ensure a smooth experience.

Firstly, AMD recently revealed that Ryzen processors may be seeing a performance drop when using Windows 11 – extreme cases could even see a performance hit of up to 15%.

PCGamer has also reported that Windows 11 has a memory leak bug, with File Explorer failing to free up RAM after use. To make matters worse, the RAM usage can stack after using File Explorer multiple times. This can result in your PC needlessly slowing down after extended use.

There are countless other Windows 11 bugs that users have been reporting too, but fortunately nothing so significant that it be detrimental to your PC. Microsoft will likely be hard at work addressing these faults already, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re resolved.

But Windows 11 is also missing some notable features at launch, with Android apps still not available in the revamped Microsoft Store.

There has also been a lot of criticism directed at the taskbar, as it’s not as customisable as its Windows 10 counterpart. You can’t drag and drop apps to the taskbar either, which seems like a strange omission. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed whether it will improve this feature, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

I am a big fan of Windows 11, especially the new Snap Layouts feature which allows you to easily fit multiple apps or browsers on one display. But I also reckon there aren’t enough sizeable upgrades here to justify the install. Plus, support for Windows 10 is going to continue for the foreseeable future, so it’s not as if you’re going to be locked out of your favourite apps any time soon.

With that said, I certainly wouldn’t accuse anyone of being reckless if they installed Windows 11 straight away. I can understand that some people are really excited to try it out for themselves, and while the bugs can cause minor performance issues, there’s seemingly nothing here that could really hamper your PC.

For everyone else however, I advise a little patience. The best operating systems offer a seamless, hassle-free experience, and Windows 11 isn’t quite there yet.

Ctrl+Alt+Delete is our weekly computing-focussed opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon.