Will Apple Stores upsell you to an iPhone X? Retail boss reveals answer

Apple customers may be rightly fearful that your local retail store will upsell you onto the ludicrously expensive iPhone X – but should you be worried?

Last month, Apple unveiled three new phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The former two are expensive enough, starting from £699 and £799 respectively. But the iPhone X really breaks the bank, starting from £999, rising to £1,149 for the best possible version of the handset.

Part of the reason it’s so expensive (other than the endless quest for profit) is the bonus features you get. There’s an OLED screen that improves power-efficiency and dynamic range, and a Face ID unlocking feature that swaps out fingerprint-scanning for a quick check-up on your face.

With such bleeding-edge features, it would be fairly easy for Apple Store bods to convince unsuspecting punters that they need to fork out extra cash for the iPhone X – rather than the cheaper iPhone 8 they had been hoping to purchase.

Fortunately, Apple has already pledged that it won’t be trying to upsell would-be iPhone 8 owners onto a pricier iPhone X.

Speaking to CNBC, Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts – who is a former Burberry CEO – said that store staff will instead make recommendations depending on who the phone is being purchased for.

For instance, Ahrendts wants staff to find out the age of the person who is getting the phone, and what the use-case will be:

“Internally, we said the tagline was ‘an iPhone for everyone’. I prefer that we ask you who you’re buying it for. If they’re six or seven years old, what do they need? If it’s someone who’s leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn’t we do that with [the] phone?”

So there you have it; you can tread the hallowed laminate flooring of your local Apple Store without fearing cash-hungry, iPhone X-wielding staffers.

Related: iPhone 9

What do you think of Apple’s highly costly iPhone X smartphone? Let us know via Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews.