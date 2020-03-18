Which online stores are still delivering?

Mass buying has emptied the shelves in brick-and-mortar supermarkets but some online outlets are still accepting orders.

At the moment, the key advice from most places is to avoid bulk buying – but there are some big delays on delivery times, as well as some product restrictions in place.

Below, we’ve broken down the current advice from various supermarkets and online delivery service companies, and have highlighted which stores currently have the longest delays.

ASDA

ASDA has just introduced new restrictions, which means that customers can only buy three of any item across their entire grocery list. In central London, there are no delivery slots available for the next three weeks. But this might vary across different regions. In central Manchester, there are some slot available in two weeks, and in Glasgow there are delivery slots available in ten day’s time.

The company advises any customers who are self-isolating to let delivery drivers know by leaving a little note in the “any additional comments” section on the delivery page. It’s also asking that people consider going for delivery slots that are less popular.

Sainsburys

When we looked, there were no delivery slots available for Sainsburys over the next three weeks in central London, Birmingham, Manchester or Glasgow and the site doesn’t let you look at any dates beyond that. But the supermarket has made special allowances for those aged 70 and above.

According a recent statement from Chief Executive Mike Coupe: “From Monday, 23rd March, our online customers who are over 70 years of age or have a disability will have priority access to online delivery slots. We will contact these customers in the coming days with more details.”

There’s also an expanded click and collect service coming into play from Monday, 23rd March too.

The supermarket has some pretty severe restrictions in place. According to the latest update, customers can only buy “a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.”

Like the other supermarkets, Sainsburys is advising any self-isolating customers to leave a note explaining their situation in the delivery instructions, so that drivers can act accordingly.

Tesco

There’s been a huge spike in online shopping for Tesco, which has resulted in a bigger demand for home deliveries. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in very long wait times – we couldn’t see any bookable slots in the next three weeks for a delivery in central London, and you can’t reserve any slots beyond that. As such, the company recommends customers try to head to brick-and-mortar shops, which should free up some delivery slots for the elderly and vulnerable.

Again, availability depends on where you live. There are still some delivery slots available in three week’s time for other areas like Manchester and Glasgow. As with other retailers, Tesco asks that any self-isolating customers let drivers know by explaining the situation in the delivery notes. Drivers will pack your goods into a plastic bag and drop them off using disposable gloves.

Restrictions-wise, customers can only take three of any item, which includes toiletries, groceries and all other goods.

Morrisons

Again, we couldn’t find any delivery slots in central London over the next three weeks for this supermarket and you can’t reserve slots out of this time frame. There were also no slots in other cities like Leeds and Manchester when we checked. But you can still find some Morrisons produce if you look on Amazon’s Prime Now, which has one day delivery options.

But a recent statement from the company confirmed that there should be more home delivery options coming out on March 23rd, which will hopefully up the number of available slots. The company is also rolling-out easy-to-order food parcels that can be delivered to your door.

Just like the other retailers, Morrisons has issued restrictions on a number of items. We’ve emailed the company to ask for more details on these products.

As usual, any customers who suspect they have contracted the virus should alert the driver in the additional info slot on the delivery page.

Ocado

At present, Ocado has suspended its website and app so you can’t make any orders, but both of these things should return in a few days.

A statement on the company site reads: “We are fully booked for the next four days. If you have a delivery booked for Thursday or Friday, cut-off times for editing these orders have already passed, but your driver will still arrive as expected.

“Customers with an existing order booked for delivery from Saturday onwards will be contacted later this week with details of how to edit their orders. We will reopen the website to all customers from Saturday.”

Amazon

On Tuesday 17 March, Amazon confirmed that it was halting shipment of all non-medical or non-essential supplies in the US and EU marketplaces until April 05. Those rules shouldn’t apply to Amazon Fresh, though, as groceries are counted as essential items.

Regardless, Amazon Fresh doesn’t seem to have any delivery slots over the next few weeks either. You also need to be a Prime member (£79 for a year) to get Amazon Fresh, which costs £3.99 on top of the membership fee. Amazon has said that’s it working to increase its delivery capacity, so we’ll update this page if we see a change in availability.

Another option is to look at the goods on Prime Now. There’s a smaller selection of food products here and they might not all be in stock – but there’s still a fairly decent range to choose from and there’s one-day delivery to boot. But you will need to be a Prime Member to access this.

Deliveroo

The company has been fairly proactive in its approach to the current outbreak. Both customers and riders can opt for contactless delivery, so your delivery guy might choose to leave your food on the doorstep even if you’re not self-isolating. And the takeaway giant has also created a hardship fund for its riders, although this is currently only accessible to those who have a certified sick note.

“The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority,” said a Deliveroo spokesperson. “That is why we have launched a new, contact-free delivery service. Customers and riders can request in the app that food is left safely on the doorstep. We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants.”

Just Eat

Just Eat has also rolled out contactless delivery. Speaking to Trusted Reviews, a spokesperson said: “The health of everyone in the Just Eat community is our highest priority and our approach is guided by government and health authority advice in every market where we operate.

“We have introduced contactless delivery across our network and continue to share and implement relevant guidance for the restaurants and couriers we work with.”

Uber Eats

People have been leaving notes for Uber Eat drivers for years, suggesting weird places to leave their orders and requesting extra-loud knocks when they’re hard-of-hearing. Anyone who’s self-isolating can use this notes section to let their drivers know about their situation.

Speaking with Trusted Reviews, an Uber Eats spokesperson said: “Safety is essential to Uber and it’s at the heart of everything we do. In response to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, we’ve reminded Uber Eats users that they can request deliveries be left on their doorsteps.

“We’re simultaneously at work on new product features to make this process even smoother, which we hope will be helpful to everyone on the platform in the coming weeks.”

For now, it looks like all the above takeaway services are operating as usual – but supermarkets are still struggling to catch up with online demand.

