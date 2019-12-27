If you activated your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime in order to take full advantage of the retailer’s Black Friday deals, now’s pretty much the time to cancel it. Along with Black Friday, the Christmas panic-shopping season is over, and Amazon’s batch of Premier League fixtures has almost expired. Here’s how to cancel Amazon Prime.

Unsurprisingly, Google searches for variations of the phrase ‘How to cancel Amazon Prime’ tend to peak around a month after each passing Prime Day and Black Friday − in many cases, just before that 30-day free trial ends.

So if you’ve got what you wanted from your Prime membership and now want to kill it like an expired Black Friday deal, you’re certainly not alone.

One of Amazon’s key aims over Prime Day and Black Friday is getting consumers to become Prime members and, well, buy more things from Amazon instead of anywhere else, but data has shown that quite a lot of those that take part in the retailer’s annual shopping bonanzas start looking to cancel their membership as soon as the event ends.

Customers who sign up to Prime get access to numerous benefits including exclusive access to some discounts, speedy delivery and Amazon’s video and music streaming library. But it’s the shopping related perks that the vast majority of people really want − in some cases just for the duration of Amazon’s sales fest − and this year’s batch of Premier League games was an added bonus.

We wouldn’t feel too bad for cancelling. After all, Amazon’s tax practices are as questionable as ever, serious issues with how it treats its warehouse employees mustn’t be forgotten, and Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person.

Fortunately, cancelling your Amazon Prime membership is really quick and easy − whether you’re paying for it or taking advantage of the 30-day free trial. Read on for all the details.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Whether you’re a paying Prime member or on a free trial, the process of cancelling your Amazon Prime membership is the same.

How to cancel Amazon Prime:

Visit Amazon’s ‘Manage Your Prime Membership’ page by clicking this link.

Hit ‘Update your settings’ under the ‘Manage Membership’ box in the top-right corner.

Select the ‘End Membership’ option.

Amazon will then attempt to keep you around by asking you that you’re sure you really want to cancel your Prime membership. It’s up to you to stay strong.

Your Prime membership (whether paid or free) will automatically end when it’s up for renewal, an you won’t be charged for another month.

