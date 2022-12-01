When is The Mandalorian Season 3 streaming on Disney+? Premiere date revealed

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3: The new series of the hit Disney+ streaming service finally has an official premiere date.

While Andor, the Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi have provided some great moments for Star Wars fans, the original streaming series The Mandalorian is still the jewel in the Disney+ crown.

So it’s great to know that precisely three months from now we’ll all be settling in to watch the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian.

Yep, Disney has announced the return of Mando and Grogu is scheduled for March 1, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Previously the company had promised a February release, but it’ll miss that target by a day.

The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer

The announcement follows the reveal of a Season 3 teaser trailer at D23 back in September, which teased our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) being cast out of the Mandalorian order for his relationship with Grogu, and the crime of removing his helmet. The latter of which sounds a bit draconian to us.

We’ll also see the continuation of the fractured relationship with Din’s fellow Mandolorian, Bo-Katan (Katie Sackhoff). She’s the leader of what’s left of the Mandalorian people and isn’t too happy about Din wielding the fabled Darksaber.

The trailer also showed us what appeared to be the planet of Mandalore (which looked in pretty bad shape) and featured cameos from some series favourites. It also showed us the former Baby Yoda’s training with Luke Skywalker is starting to pay off.

You can see the Season 3 teaser trailer below.

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription on March 1 in order to sign up for Disney Plus. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up in time to watch the first episode.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. You’ll also be able to watch the first two seasons as well as all of the Star Wars original series.