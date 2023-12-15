With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, you might be wondering if you can stream Wonka at home. Here’s all you need to know.

It’s been a wild year for film – Margot Robbie achieved the unthinkable of bringing an onscreen persona to Mattel’s world-famous doll, Nintendo’s own mascot finally got the big-screen treatment (properly this time) and now, Timothée Chalamet has stepped into the shoes of everyone’s favourite chocolatemaker.

Wonka is now out in cinemas nationwide and is likely to be one of the biggest films of December, but if your schedule is looking a little stacked and you want to know if it’s available to stream at home, without venturing into the great outdoors, then here’s the key info.

When can you stream Wonka online?

At present, watching Wonka is an endeavour that can’t be done anywhere other than a cinema. Unlike some films this year that had a day-one cinema and video-on-demand release, Wonka is having its initial run kept exclusively to theatres before branching out. Beyond that, it’s tricky to tell exactly when Wonka will be available to stream at home.

Unlike Disney, Warner Bros follows a far more eclectic (see indecipherable) schedule when it comes to releasing its films online after a cinematic run. For instance, Barbie has just appeared on WB’s streaming service Max, today, December 15th, a whole 147 days since the film debuted in cinemas. Meg 2 on the other hand only had to wait 56 days before being made available for streaming.

There’s a good chance that Wonka’s streaming debut will be dictated by how well the film does in cinemas – it would certainly explain why Barbie took so long to make the jump. At the very least, having launched on December 8th, one could argue that Wonka will appear on streaming services from February 2024 at the earliest, and if not then, then sometime after that.

What is Wonka about?

Even though Timothee Chalamet seems to be doing a Gene Wilder impression (watch the trailer below if you don’t believe me), Wonka isn’t directly connected to any of the films that have come before it and instead operates as something of a prequel to Roald Dahl’s original book.

Here we see a much younger Willy Wonka looking to make a name for himself against all the other chocolatiers by wowing the world with his delicious creations.

On top of the film having several musical numbers, it also boasts one of the most impressive casts in recent memory, with notable talent including Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Matt Lucas.