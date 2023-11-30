When can you stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney Plus?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally due to drop on Disney+, months after it arrived in cinemas. Here’s how to watch.

One of Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters returned to cinemas in 2023, with the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones saga tearing up the box office.

Despite Ford himself being in his 80s, the swashbuckling action remained an essential element of the new flick, entitled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

There was also a little controversy with CGI technology used to de-age Indy for some scenes. However, considering Indy 5 is a full 42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, most of us could benefit from a little added sheen.

We were expecting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to make its way to the Disney Plus streaming service sometime this autumn, with the benefit of 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos support. That didn’t happen.

Now we know exactly when the movie will drop, and it’s probably available by the time you read this. So, read on below for a guide to watching Indiana Jones 5 on the best TV, best laptop or best tablet you have in the house

When can you stream Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny online?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny drops on Disney+ on Friday December 1 and will be available from 8:00am UK time. You will need an active Disney Plus subscription to stream the movie and can sign up using the link above.

You’ll be able to watch using any of the three Disney+ pricing tiers, but if you want to watch in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos, you’ll need Disney+ Premium. That costs £10.99 a month in the UK. However, if you’re happy with 1080p and a few ads, you can get D+ from as little as £4.99 a month.

You can compare the various Disney+ price tiers here.