Strange things are afoot in the MCU with the latest blockbuster Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness currently in cinemas. But when will the Marvel film be available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK?

Phase 4 of the MCU is now fully underway, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is the fifth film of the current era. Here’s what you can expect from the film and when we can expect it to land on Disney Plus.

Keep reading to find out when you can watch Dr. Strange, and what the film is about and when it might land on Disney Plus.

When can you stream Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus?

The Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the near future, but the streaming giant hasn’t revealed exactly when yet. However, from past experiences, we can make an educated guess as to when that might happen.

Since movies returned to theatres, Disney has been releasing exclusively in theatres for 45 days, rather than 90 days. Unfortunately, there’s no longer a Disney Plus Premiere Access Option for new films anymore, so we have to wait at least 45 days.

The film arrived in cinemas on May 6 in the UK. That means the earliest it can arrive is June 20.

However, Shang-Chi took 70 days to arrive on Disney Plus, which means Dr. Strange could drop on around Sunday July 10. Given the launch is unlikely to be a Sunday, perhaps Friday July 8 would be a date Disney would get behind? We’ll let you know when the company announces the real date.

To watch, you will need a Disney Plus subscription to get in on the fun. While there are no free trials available for Disney, you can subscribe for one month, at £7.99, or pay the annual subscription fee of £79.90 for 12 months access.

What is Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness about?

*Plot spoilers ahead*

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness follows on directly from Spider-Man: No Way Home. During that film, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a forbidden spell that opened a window to the multiverse.

While that spell was central to the plot of the last Spidey movie, it leaks over into this one too, requiring Strange, his mate Wong, and a new character – a teenage girl called America Chavez who has the ability to travel between multiple parallel universes – to attempt to restore order.

Behind some of the chaos is the Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff, who is seeking to take over the multiverse believing it will reunite her with her children. Chavez’ power is the key.

You can see the trailer below: