How to watch PC Gaming Show E3 2019 live stream

The PC Gaming Show is often overshadowed by all the other conferences at E3, but it should certainly not be underestimated. Previous games revealed at the show include XCOM 2 and Warframe, which have gone on to be mega hits. We’re hoping for something of this pedigree for E3 2019.

If not, we’re at the very least hoping to have an in-depth look at Baldur’s Gate 3, which was confirmed at the Google Stadia event last week. Fans haven’t seen a main entry Baldur’s Gate title since way back in 2000 (19 years ago!) so the incoming arrival of the third instalment is seriously big news that could easily dominate the PC Gaming Show.

We’ll hopefully also get another look at Planet Zoo, which will no doubt delight veteran fans of the Zoo Tycoon simulator game from years back.

Whatever is revealed, the Trusted Reviews team is at hand to report on every big news story and announcement.

PC Gaming Show E3 2o19 date and time – when does it start?

The PC Gaming Show live stream kicks off at 6:00pm BST today.

If you’re watching from the Eastern Time zone of the United States, that translates to 1:00pm, while those on local Pacific Time will be able to start watching at 10:00am.

How can I watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 press conference?

You can watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 press conference right here, so you don’t need to go searching through YouTube channels and Twitch streams.

The live stream will start playing at 6pm BST today, which isn’t long away at all, so it’s best to click the video below now and sit back and relax.

