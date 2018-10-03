Fortnite Guide: Season 6 Week 2 Challenges Leak Online

It’s the second week of Season 6, and you know what that means? It’s weekly challenge time! The Season 6 Week 2 challenges have player visiting corrupted areas, using shadow stones, and dealing damage with different weapons. Interestingly, a lot of this week’s challenges can be stacked together for those low on play time. How nice.

It’s also worth remembering these challenges come via leaks, so there’s a high chance some may change before they go live on Thursday. If they do, be sure to check back in with us and we’ll update you ASAP.

Free Battle Pass Challenges

Visit all the corrupted areas

While this sounds easy enough, what’s not clear is whether this is over several different matches or in a single match. We’ll update with more info and the locations of each zone later in the week once the challenges go live.

Use a shadow stone in different matches

This should be simple enough. Just land in a corrupted zone and use one of the shadow stones. If you’re hunting out the corrupted zones for the first challenge this should mean you’ll be able to chase two challenges at once.

Stage 1: Deal damage with standard Assault Rifles to opponents (HARD)

This is a tiered challenge with three different stages, it seems. Assault rifles are fairly common drops, so if you’re looking to get this done as quickly as possible, 50v50 is the way to go (providing it’s accessible).

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Paid Battle Pass Challenges

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away

While you can do this with an assault rifle, snipers are much more reliable when it comes to insta-killing someone at range. If you’re not much of a sniper, just grab a hunting rifle. It may not have the stopping power of sniper rifles, but it’s much easier to use.

Deal damage with pistols to opponents

Go to Salty Springs, grab a pistol (or silenced), head to the blue house, then let rip on anyone you see. If you hate pistols, play a group game mode and down someone, then switch to your pistol to finish them off. It should still count as damage and you won’t need to worry about missing your shots.

SMG Eliminations

The SMGs are still fairly over-powered, which is handy. If you can grab a P90, anyone within your range will drop like a sack of spuds. Failing that, the standard SMG still boasts enough power to drop most players at mid-to-close range.

Eliminate opponents in different named locations (HARD)

Another tiered challenge with different stages. Once we know where you’ll need to go, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Stage 1: Deal damage with hunting rifles to opponents

If you’re working on the 50m away challenge, it might be worth stacking the two together. Just find a nice vantage point and line up all your shots. Or, like with the pistol damage challenge, down, switch, profit.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Review

As always, if you’ve got any burning questions about season 6, be sure to check out our Fortnite Season 6 hub. Or if you’ve yet to finish the week 1 challenges we’ve got that covered, too.

And finally, you can always stay up to date with all the latest Fortnite news by following us on Facebook and on Twitter @TrustedReviews.